Friday, April 29, 2022
Pakistani pilgrims heckle Marriyum, Bugti at Masjid Nabawi

The information minister prays for 'guidance of the group'

Posted: Apr 29, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 29, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Screengrab/ Viral video

Several Pakistani pilgrims heckled federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti at Prophet’s Mosque after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif landed in Medina to start his three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.

In a viral video, a group of men who encircled the federal ministers, while they were being escorted inside the mosque, used profanities against them for ousting Imran Khan and its government through a no-confidence motion.

Talking about the unprecedented incident, the Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the PML-N has instructed not to engage with the group, adding that she was praying for the guidance of the group.

She has condemned the incident of passing derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation by the group at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH), adding that holy lands should not be used for political gains. 

Terming such incidents as “destruction for society”, she said PML-N supporters were also there but they were instructed not to adopt such an attitude.  The information minister regretted that there was a group which is maintaining such hateful traditions. 

Talking about PM Shehbaz’s visit to Saudi Arabia, she said it will help strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries which will begin a new era of cooperation and strategic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

She also added that the prime minister has been “working tirelessly” to provide immediate relief to the masses.

madina Marriyum Aurangzeb
 
Pakistani pilgrims hackle Marriyum, Bugti at Prophet's Mosque, Marrium Aurangzeb madina,
 

