Marriyum Aurangzeb: Imran must answer for Rs70 trillion PTI funding

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Imran Khan did not talk about any foreign conspiracy as long as his allies supported him and allowed the submission of the no-confidence motion believing that he could defeat it.

“If there was a foreign conspiracy, why did you allow the no-confidence motion to be submitted,” she asked adding that Khan made claims about conspiracy only after his allies had left him.

“March 7 was the date when ambassador held the meeting, telegram reached Pakistan on March 8 and he [Imran Khan] realizes on March 27 that this was a conspiracy against the country and his government,” she added.

The information minister asked the former prime minister “where he was sleeping” before March 27 when it was written, according to Khan, that there was a “conspiracy”.

She went on to say that the ambassador wrote in the cipher to demarche and asked the United States if it’s their government policy or Donald Lu’s personal opinion, but Imran Khan didn’t do either of it.

“What were you doing with the telegram from March 8 to March 27,” she asked Khan, adding that when Muttahida Qaumi Movement and Balochistan Awami Party left the collision Khan decided to wave the letter at a public gathering in Islamabad.

She also blasted Khan for demanding the resignation of the chief election commissioner, saying that the demand was linked to the foreign funding case against the PTI.

The Election Commission of Pakistan is scheduled to give a ruling in the foreign funding case within thirty days and “this is the reason that the resignation of CEC is being demanded,” she said at a press talk shortly after Imran Khan held a press conference on Saturday.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the National Security Committee meeting on Friday had made it clear that there was no “conspiracy” against the previous government.

“There is no evidence that could even create a doubt about conspiracy,” she said.

The minister said no country would publicly plot against anyone. “Would any county conspiring against you send an invite,” she asked.

The information minister said that Imran Khan’s government had rendered 6 million people jobless, stolen sugar of Rs550 worth, flour of Rs450 billion worth, and medicines of Rs650 billion worth. People of Pakistan are unable to buy insulin and cancer medicine and so many patients have died because they could not afford the medicine, she said.

“You plundered medicine and covid fund, and does not want to provide answers,” she said.

The information minister said that when Imran Khan led a march on Islamabad he would be asked questions about the money earned by selling Toshakhana gifts and the Rs70 trillion the PTI had received in foreign funding.

“These are not mere allegations. This is the State Bank [of Pakistan] report.”

She said the Imran Khan was thrown out of Parliament for being incompetent, dishonest, and a liar.

The Aurangzeb said that people knew the reality behind Khan’s conspiracy narrative, and it was another thing if some of them wanted to participate in rallies “to enjoy” his expenses.