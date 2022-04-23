Saturday, April 23, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  21
Malir authorities warn people of property scam

List of 14 illegal housing schemes issued

Posted: Apr 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
Posted: Apr 22, 2022 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago

Photo: file

The Malir district administration has cautioned the general public about investing in property deals in its sub-district Gadap.

The authorities have found that several housing schemes being advertised in the area were fake or illegal.

The warning to the general public was issued after the Gadap mukhtiarkar office forwarded a list of fake housing schemes to the Malir deputy commissioner office. 

Consequently, the Malir deputy commissioner office has declared 14 housing schemes in Gadap’s various goths as “illegal”. 

Malir Deputy Commissioner Irfan Salam Mirwani has advised the people to not purchase property in these 14 housing schemes. 

The list issued by the DC office has the following schemes on it.

  1. Sauleh Muhammad Jumani Goth-Deh Shahi Chup 
  2. Sultan Jokhio Goth-Deh Shahi Chup  
  3. Ali Raza Jokhio Goth-Deh Shahi Chup 
  4. Anwar Ali Khaskheli Goth-Deh Shahi Chup 
  5. Dawood Khaskheli Goth-Deh Shahi Chup 
  6. Lal Muhammad Goth-Deh Shahi Chup 
  7. Darya Khan Gabol Goth-Deh Langji 
  8. Imam Bux Gabol Goth-Deh Langji 
  9. Ali Dad Gabol Goth-Deh Langji 
  10. Hina Cooperative Housing Society-Deh Kathore 
  11. Umer Gabol Goth-Deh Kathore 
  12. Khair Muhammad Gabol Goth-Deh Kathore 
  13. Marri Goth-Deh Kathore 
  14. Deepar Dondar Goth-Deh Bholari 

The deputy commissioner says that land grabbers have encroached the government land and started constructing their booking and marketing offices. 

“The general public should avoid getting involved in property sale and purchase in these 14 housing schemes,” Mirwani said.

The deputy commissioner says the Sindh government has instructed the revenue officers to take action against the encroachers under section 4 of the Sindh Public Property (removal of encroachment) Act 2010. 

He said the revenue officers had directed the land grabbers to evacuate the state land within three days or produce legal documents of the property at the Gadap mukhtiarkar office. 

The deputy commissioner said the land grabbers had launched illegal housing schemes to swindle gullible people who dream of owning a house.

“The district administration will soon launch an anti-encroachment drive to demolish the illegal structures constructed on the encroached land,” he added.

