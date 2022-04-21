Two worshippers injured in London mosque attack

A “racially aggravated” attack by a group of thugs in London left at least two Muslim worshippers injured on Tuesday evening, British press reported on Wednesday.

Masjid Bilal & Islamic Centre in East Ham was attacked at iftar as worshippers were entering the building to break their fast before the evening prayers, Britain’s Evening and Standard said.

“Eyewitnesses said there were about 15 European males armed with wooden poles, beer bottles, fluorescent light tubes and stones who turned up outside the Barking Road mosque at 9pm on Tuesday (1am Wednesday Pakistan time),” the daily said.

It said two worshippers sustained minor injuries from broken glass. Newham Recorder, however, said “a number of people suffered minor injuries, but did not require medical treatment.”

The attackers also tried to start a fire outside the building where remnants of documents and papers were found.

They fled before the police arrived and no arrest were made until Wednesday.

In a statement, a Scotland Yard spokesman confirmed that its officers were investigating “a report of racially aggravated common assault following an incident outside a mosque in East Ham”.

The statement said that the attackers had fled prior to the arrival of police and that no arrest was made though the police searched the neighbourhood.