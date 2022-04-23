Punjab AG emerges as latest stumbling block in Hamza’s oath-taking

Punjab Advocate General Ahmed Owais has emerged as the latest stumbling block in the oath-taking of Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, who earlier on Friday won relief from the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Hamza was elected in a Punjab Assembly session marred by violence on April 16 with 197 votes. However, Punjab Governor Sarfraz Cheema, who is from the PTI, refused to administer the oath to the chief minister-elect saying the reports he received from the PA secretary and the advocate general questioned the constitutionality of the election.

Hamza had challenged the governor’s decision in a petition filed before the LHC, which on Friday instructed President Arif Alvi to appoint a representative to administer the oath.

“A copy of the court order should immediately be sent to the president,” LHC Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti ruled.

However, the advocate general has announced that he would file an intra-court appeal against the LHC ruling, SAMAA TV reported.

The advocate general said that the court cannot issue instructions to the president of Pakistan, as he was not a party to the case.

The intra-court appeal may further delay the oath-taking.

Court rejects AG’s request for adjournment

Earlier in the day, the courtroom saw AG Owais seeking adjournment of the hearing and being grilled by the jduge for his repeated attempts.

The AG first told the court that the governor would write a letter to the President to inform him about the reasons for not administering the oath.

However, he could not give a date when asked when the governor would send the letter.

The court adjourned the hearing until 2pm and told the governor to make a decision. When the hearing resumed in the afternoon, AG Owais told the judge that he had met with the governor and the two of them discussed the issue.

He said in the absence of the governor, the speaker had the responsibility to administer the oath, but Hamza had not made the speaker a respondent in his petition.

The advocate general also said that he wanted to submit a detailed written reply to the court because it was a serious issue concerning the constitution.

The LHC chief justice, however, said that if the issue was “so important” the advocate general should have come to the court well prepared. “You just come to court to take dates,” remarked Justice Bhatti.

The judge then refused his plea to adjourn the hearing and issued the order.

Province without a government

At one point during the hearing, the LHC chief justice also remarked that the province was functioning without a government for the past 21 days.

He said that if the governor did not want to administer the oath, the law would take its course.

When the court issued its ruling, Hamza Shahbaz termed it a victory for the constitution.

“For the past 21 days, the province of 110 million people was without a government. Under the court orders, first the chief minister was elected and now the constitution has won on the oath-taking. History will remember how the constitution and the laws were mocked in this era. Inshallah, this province will now be on the path of development and prosperity again,” he said in a tweet.