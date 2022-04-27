Wednesday, April 27, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  25
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

LHC orders governor to administer Hamza Shahbaz’s oath by tomorrow

CJP says province is without CM for 25 days

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaz Cheema to take oath from Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz or nominate a representative for this duty by April 28.

LHC Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti announced a short order on Hamza Shahbaz’s petition to implement the court’s order regarding his oath taking.

Chief Justice Bhatti said the province was being run without a chief minister for 25 days. “The delays in administering the oath to the chief minister-elect is against the constitution,” said CJ Bhatti.

The LHC reserved the verdict on Shahbaz’s plea Tuesday.

Shahbaz was elected as chief minister April 16 in a violent Punjab Assembly session that saw government members attacking Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari and police, in an unprecedented move, entering the assembly hall to briefly detain Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs.

Shahbaz secured 197 votes after Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) and PTI members boycotted the session. However, dissident PTI MPAs participated and voted for Shehbaz Sharif, who got 11 votes above the simple majority of 186 required for the election.

On April 18, Governor Cheema refused to administer the oath to Shahbaz. He reasoned that reports from Punjab Assembly secretary and advocate general raised questions on the validity of the election.

Cheema claimed the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker failed to act impartially, thus rendering the entire exercise of the voting “unconstitutional.”

After the governor’s refusal, Shahbaz filed a petition against him in the LHC.

The petition said the governor refused to perform his constitutional duty and delayed the oath taking ceremony of the newly-elected chief minister.

Later, the court instructed President Arif Alvi to appoint a representative to administer the oath.

Shahbaz moved to the court for the second time after the president’s inaction to implement the court’s order.

Shahbaz requested the court to direct Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to administer oath to him.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Three Chinese nationals among 4 killed in Karachi suicide blast
Three Chinese nationals among 4 killed in Karachi suicide blast
‘Imran made my life difficult for going after Arif Naqvi’
‘Imran made my life difficult for going after Arif Naqvi’
Lahore court allows Dua Zehra to go 'wherever she wants'
Lahore court allows Dua Zehra to go ‘wherever she wants’
Defeat 'foreign-backed agenda', Imran reacts to Karachi attack
Defeat ‘foreign-backed agenda’, Imran reacts to Karachi attack
How many luxury cars Farah Khan owns?
How many luxury cars Farah Khan owns?
Ahsan Iqbal calls Imran Khan an 'anarchist'
Ahsan Iqbal calls Imran Khan an ‘anarchist’
Pakistan condoles with China, PM Shehbaz visits embassy
Pakistan condoles with China, PM Shehbaz visits embassy
ECP announces schedule for NA-240 Karachi by-election
ECP announces schedule for NA-240 Karachi by-election
Sindh House attack: PTI MNAs arrested after IHC cancels bail
Sindh House attack: PTI MNAs arrested after IHC cancels bail
Why threat alert failed to prevent Confucius Institute attack
Why threat alert failed to prevent Confucius Institute attack
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.