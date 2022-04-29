Lahore High Court to rule on Hamza’s petition today

The Lahore High Court (LHC) is expected to give a ruling on Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz Sharif’s petition later today.

The chief minister-elect approached the court on Friday to seek the administration of oath to him by “a person nominated by the court” as, he said, President Alvi and Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema had adopted a “defiant attitude” in response to earlier court orders.

This was his third petition over the issue and Justice Jawad, who heart it, remarked that it had now become a question of judiciary’s honor.

He said that no one could have the courage to defy court order.

However, the judge also said that he would rule in accordance with the law and constitution.

The court then adjourn for Friday prayers and was expected to resume at 7pm when it would also issue the ruling, SAMAA TV reported.