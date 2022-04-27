KU suicide blast: Home of female bomber raided in Balochistan

Security agencies in Balochistan Wednesday raided the home of a female suicide bomber who blew herself up in Karachi University a day earlier.

Four people including three Chinese faculty members of the Institute of Confucius Studies were killed Tuesday when the suicide bomber targeted the van carrying them.

SAMAA TV’s Ahmer Rehman Khan reported citing investigating team sources that one family member of the suicide bomber had been detained in the raid.

Conflicting claims have been made about the identity of the suicide bomber, who was named as Shari Baloch by the banned outfit that claimed the responsibility for the attack in a statement.

The claims that she was an MPhil scholar and had moved to Karachi six months ago with her husband and children could not be independently verified.

In an attempt to pin the identity of the bomber and her handlers, investigators have arrested the driver of the rickshaw she used for entering the university. They also obtained CCTV footage from several locations.

The police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the spokesperson and two commanders of the outlawed group under terrorism charges for the suicide attack against the Chinese nationals.

Govt assures Chinese of action

Newly appointed Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the Chinese embassy in Islamabad shortly after he took charge on Wednesday.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah arrived in Karachi and went to the Chinese Consulate. He has also met with the investigators.

Separately, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb told a press conference that the government was reviewing the National Action Plan against terrorism and would bring the perpetrators of the Karachi bombing to justice.

China has been demanding stern action against the militant organizations behind the attack.

While, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said that “nothing will undermine China-Pakistan friendship’, Deputy Director of the Foreign Ministry Information Department Liajin Zhao said that his country will urge Pakistan to “resolutely fight against terrorist organizations involved in the case.”

China will continue to urge Pakistan to deal with the aftermath and the treatment of the injured and resolutely fight against terrorist organizations involved in the case. — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) April 27, 2022

Zhao has served in Pakistan as an ambassador and was notable for being outspoken on bilateral relations.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.