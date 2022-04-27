KU suicide attack: DNA samples to help identify victims, bomber

A female suicide bomber blew herself up in the University of Karachi on Tuesday. Her target was a van carrying Chinese nationals associated with the university’s Institute of Confucius Studies. Following the blast, the ill-fated vehicle caught fire and it charred the victims inside.

According to Karachi University’s spokesperson Zeeshan Azmat, three Chinese nationals and their driver were killed in the unfortunate incident. Victims include institute’s director Huang Guiping, two female faculty members Chen Sai and Ding Mupeng, and driver Khalid.

Bodies were moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for post-mortem examination.

However, due to unavailability of satisfactory facilities at ASH, the bodies were then moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

JPMC Additional Police Surgeon (APS) Dr Sumaiyya Tariq Syed told SAMAA Digital that four burnt bodies and some body parts of the suspected suicide bombers were brought to JPMC.

Dr Sumaiyya said that the bodies were burnt so badly that it is nearly impossible to identify them after physical examination. She said that the physical examination of the bodies can only confirm sex meaning that two male and two female were among the victims.

APS said the victim that it has been decided that the bodies will be handed over after identifying them using scientific methods.

DNA samples of the bodies have been taken and sent to Karachi University’s International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) DNA Laboratory for identification, she added.

Dr Sumaiyya said that eighteen DNA samples have been taken for analysis. She said that the dead bodies were in such a bad condition that multiple samples have been taken from a single body to ensure correct identification.

She said that the law enforcers had also brought parts of suspected suicide bomber’s body including scalp with hairs, brain matter, two half lower legs and one eye ball. Body parts of suspected suicide bombers have also been sent to ICCBS Laboratory for DNA analysis.