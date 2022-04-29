Khurram Dastgir blames unusual demand, insufficient generation for loadshedding

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir has blamed the unusual demand for electricity and insufficient generation for excessive loadshedding in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, Dastgir acknowledged that there’s a power crisis which is causing 10-12 hours of loadshedding in parts of the country.

I am perhaps the first elected electrical engineer to have had the opportunity to lead the power ministry, Dastgir said.

“There are 2 clear reasons for this,” he said. First is insufficient supply of fuel.

It has render plants with a total capacity of 5739MW currently inoperable, the minister said.

We are bringing in RLNG and some furnace oil from May 2, and then in subsequent days we expect greater gas allocation from the government which will also help ameliorate the situation, said Dastgir.

“The second major reason is that due to mismanagement and lack of maintenance, some of the plants are shut,” he said. Plus, there has been some major technical faults.

“We are trying to fix this. We have set up teams to constantly monitor the situation,” the minister said. Dastgir said they have cancelled Eid holidays for engineers who are working on fixing technical faults.

The minister said his team is monitoring all DISCOS and their revenue targets. We are also monitoring electricity theft and trying to fix it, he added.

Dasgir promised that things will get better in the next 15 days. This comes days after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had promised reduction in loadshedding from May 1.

He said that the prime minister was told that there is a current demand of 20,000MW. “We want to operate at a demand of 23,000MW.”

“Due to rising heat, there has been a spike in demand. There was roughly additional demand of 2000-3000MW in the system in the last week,” the minister said.

Dastgir said that gap in demand and supply would be halved next 10 to 15 days. He hoped that hydel generation will also pick up in the month of May.