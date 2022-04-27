Wednesday, April 27, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  25
Karachi University suspends classes for Wednesday

‘They were here for us’

Posted: Apr 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Apr 26, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: File

The University of Karachi has suspended classes for Wednesday, April 26 as teachers and students mourn the death of four people, including three Chinese teachers of the Confucius Institute, who were killed in a suicide blast on Tuesday.

“Due to today’s unfortunate incident at the University campus, all the classes in the University of Karachi shall remain suspended on 17-04-2022 (Wednesday). Further, there will be no public dealing,” a notification issued Tuesday said.

The bombing, the worst reported incident in the history of the university, has left everyone shocked and sparked security debates in private social media groups.

Photos of the deceased Chinese nationals circulated through WhatsApp groups. 

Sharing the images, one faculty member said, “They were here for us.”

