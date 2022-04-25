Karachi’s car repair market where you are the fix

Even though he sat in the driver’s seat, Ghufran Ahmed felt afraid and trapped. The two men accompanying him sat silently. But Ahmed felt that they could spring into violent action at any moment should he renege on his promise of paying them a whopping Rs60,000 just to install some rubber sealing in his car.

An overseas Pakistani working as an engineer at the UAE National Oil Company in Abu Dhabi, UAE, for the past nine years, Ahmed had recently returned to the country to enjoy his annual vacation.

He took the opportunity to have some work done on his car and went to the hub of car parts in the city, Tibet Center on MA Jinnah Road on March 22.

After reaching the market, he started to look about quizzically, trying to make sense of the mad rush. Amidst the confusion, Ahmed said that he was approached by a salesman who introduced himself as Abdul Annan and offered to change the seat covers of his car for a modest Rs7,000. Ahmed said that he found the charges reasonable and granted his approval to Annan to start working.

As soon as Annan started to pull out the existing seat covers, Ahmed said he was approached by another salesman, identified as Aamir. This salesman pointed to the rubber sealing on his car doors and windows and how they were breaking off.

Ahmed, however, showed disinterest and attempted to satisfy Aamir’s inquiry by stating that the issue will be fixed by using some tape.

Aamir, though, tried once more to convince Ahmed, quoting that the effort would only cost Rs70 per foot. Intrigued, Ahmed asked Aamir for an estimate to complete the task of removing the old rubbers and installing new ones throughout his car.

Instead of replying, Aamir took it as a signal from Ahmed to start work and immediately began calling out to his helpers Nasir, Abdul Shakoor and two others and got to work.

After a few minutes, when Ahmed went over to see just what the five-man crew was laboring over, he noticed that they were busy replacing the factory-installed rubber sealing strips.

“I asked them why they were fixing sealing strips but they only replied that they have fixed the strips and refused to offer any further explanation on the matter,” Ahmed said.

He repeatedly asked the workers how much would the installation cost but the workers kept dodging the issue by stating “don’t worry we will not charge much.”

Ahmed said when they completed the repair work, they demanded an astronomical Rs60,000.

“Aamir told me that they applied 920 feet of tape on the doors,” Ahmed said, adding that the figure completely bewildered him.

“When I asked him how could they manage to apply 920 feet of tape on glass doors of a car, they started to threaten me.”

At this, Ahmed said that he pushed back against the extortionists, threatening to call the police on them.

At this, one of the workers, Abdul Shakoor, spoke up and dismissed Ahmed’s threats of calling the police, stating that he had already spent three years in jail and that going back to jail did not scare him. The worker menacingly added that Ahmed would have to pay no matter what.

At this point, Ahmed said that he started to feel frightened and that these men could even harm him.

He tried to reason with the men and offered to pay Rs30,000. However, Aamir and Abdul Shakoor told him to withdraw money from the bank.

Ahmed, though, told them, that he was not carrying his ATM cards and that he would have to get the money from his house. At this, Aamir directed two of his men to accompany Ahmed in his car.

Finally, Ahmed said he went to his sister-in-law’s in DHA and gave the men Rs30,000.

Ahmed later approached the Preedy police station and registered an FIR against the culprits for extortion (Section 384 of Pakistan Penal Code) and wrongful confinement (Section 342), and action by multiple people to extort him (Section 34).

When asked, District South Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rai Aijaz told Samaa TV that this was not the first such case that they had received of extortion of customers at Tibet Center.

He recalled that they had received a call from an Army officer a few days ago complaining of a similar problem. He added that his squad had taken action against the elements responsible. But they had managed to secure bail from courts and return to their past practice in the past and registered cases, but they came back on bail.

Preedy police station SHO Sajjad Khan told Samaa TV that five gangs are operating in and around the spare parts market near Tibet Center which fleece and extort money from car owners – targeting those people who are new to the area.

Sajjad said that each gang comprises five to 10 members and that the gangs often coordinate their actions and targets. He explained that if one gang attempts to extort money from a customer and the customer resists, then one of the other gangs jumps in to mediate.

“Two years ago, before when I took charge as the SHO of this station, a government school teacher came to me and narrated his tale of being extorted by a gang of people in the spare parts market,” Sajjad recalled, adding that having taken over, he has focused his actions against these gangs and apprehended several suspects.

Each time, he said, they registered a case, arrested the suspects and presented them in court. But the suspects would easily secure bail and return to their spot the next day. Meanwhile, he added that the school teacher, who was the complainant in one of the cases, is still visiting the court to attend hearings.

However, the SHO said that they have now arrested a suspect, identified as Nasir Niazi, who they believe is the leader of one of the extortion gangs and was responsible for extorting the overseas Pakistani, Ahmed.

