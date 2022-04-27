Karachi residents to pay new tax with power bills

With residents of the port city yet to get over the shock of the power bill for their first major summer month, they will now have to fork out extra money when paying their bill on account of an additional tax, the municipality utility charges.

Imposed on the pattern of the television licence fee, which is charged from every household utilizing electrical power, the municipal utility charges and taxes (MUCT) have been imposed by the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) and will be charged every month.

The charges have been imposed after the Sindh government issued a notification on April 12, allowing the power utility, K-Electric to collect MUCT on behalf of KMC.

The notification, issued by Sindh Local Government Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah, cites a decision taken by the Sindh Cabinet in its meeting on September 23, 2021, when it decided that a joint strategy will be followed to collect MUCT.

K-Electric yet to modify bills

Senior government officers told SAMAA Digital that KMC has completed its work on formulating and implementing the MUCT bill in K-Electric bills.

“Now, the ball is in K-Electric’s court, what they decide and when it (collection) will be implemented,” they said.



Another senior officer told SAMAA Digital that they continue to hold meetings with K-Electric’s management on the subject on a day-to-day basis and a final decision is expected to be taken soon.

“It may be implemented in a month or two,” the official told Samaa Digital on the condition of anonymity, adding that MUCT charges may come attached with K-Electric bills for May or June.

When asked why the government approached the power utility for the purpose, they explained that the federal power regulator did not give them a favourable response.

NEPRA has refused to intervene in this subject by stating that the matter pertains to the province, the official said.

Subsequently, the Sindh government took up the matter and asked KMC’s administration to devise feasibility with K-Electric’s management.

Meanwhile, the K-Electric management has confirmed that they will be including MUCT charges in their bills for residents of Karachi.

“The matter of KMC MUCT collection is under discussion between the management and the Sindh government. However, any final decision is to be taken yet,” a K-Electric spokesperson told SAMAA Digital.

The KE spokesperson, however, did not respond to queries regarding the sum they expect to collect as MUCT or when will the collection commence.

Improved revenues



The senior officer hoped that attaching MUCT to the monthly power bill will help increase KMC’s revenue.

“Proper MUCT collection will improve the revenue figures of KMC,” he said, adding that a revenue increase of Rs400 million – Rs600 million is expected to be generated every month through MUCT collection.

Currently, the officer said that MUCT monthly collection stands at Rs140 million – Rs180 million since no proper mechanism currently exists to collect this tax regularly.

A senior government official explained that per their agreement, the power utility will retain around 5% of the total MUCT collection, which is nominal as per their huge collection in terms of electricity bills.

Not a new tax

While many people are expected to be introduced to this tax for the first time, officials assured us that this is not a new tax and that the KMC has been collecting MUCT in various forms and under various fees since the time the British developed the city.

But it was consolidated and imposed as MUCT in 2009 by the then Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal, they said, adding that the then-City District Government Karachi (CDGK) failed to put in place a proper framework for its collection.

Not a universal tax



Since not all parts of the city are fully covered by K-Electric, especially those who generate their power, there is a question mark on whether they will be covered by the municipal tax.

The officials said that those who use alternate energy sources such as solar power account for around 2% of all electricity consumers in the city.

The official added that a system to collect MUCT from these residents will be devised later.

Schedule of charges



Instead of imposing a blanket tax like the TVL fees, the KMC has instead decided to impose the tax in slabs.

The lowest fee to be charged is Rs30 for residents utilizing less than 50 units of power in a month.

The maximum value of the tax has been capped at Rs500 for industrial units.

This is a shift from the previous schedule adopted by the KMC where MUCT was charged per covered area and was to be paid quarterly.



The old schedule of charges stipulated that there was no tax on any property measuring less than 40 square feet. Above that, it progressively increased from Rs100 for a property of up to 80 square yards to Rs1,000 for properties over 1,000 square yards. Commercial units had to pay as much as Rs5,000 per quarter.

As per the agreed formula, the KMC charges are connected with KE slab system.

Electricity units: Amount to be charged

Up to 50 Rs29

51-100 Rs39

101-200 Rs49

201-300 Rs59

301-700 Rs99

Above 700 Rs199

General services Rs299

Commercial Rs399

Industrial Rs499

WHAT IS MUCT BILL?

MUCT was first introduced in 2008 under the then-CDGK mayor Syed Mustafa Kamal. Introduced as a bill in the city council, it was approved through a resolution.

The MUCT bill was to be paid on a quarterly basis and the money would be used to repair and maintain city infrastructures such as roads, flyover bridges, underpasses and footpaths.

To ensure collection, the Sindh government had already made it mandatory for clearing MUCT bills for new property owners after relevant changes were made in property laws.

Later, the imposition of the MUCT bill was challenged in the Sindh High Court by former CDGK Mayor Naimatullah Khan of the Jamaat-i-Islami. Khan viewed these charges to be an extra burden on the people of Karachi people. He had urged the court to revoke MUCT altogether.