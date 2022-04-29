Friday, April 29, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  27
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi police issued traffic plan for Al-Quds Day rally

MA Jinnah Road has been blocked for traffic

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 29, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 29, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Karachi traffic plan issued as Al-Quds Day observed—Photo: File

Jumma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan, and Youm-al-Quds, are being observed across the country with traditional religious zeal and reverence.

On this occasion, special prayers are being offered for peace, progress and prosperity of the country besides liberation of Palestine from Israeli subjugation.

Ulema and Mashaikh, in their special sermons, highlight the importance of the holy month of Ramazan, fasting, Itikaf and Jumma-tul-Wida.

Protest rallies will be taken out in different parts of the country in connection with Al-Quds Day to condemn Israeli attacks on unarmed innocent people in Palestine and for the liberation of Palestinians from the Israeli yoke continuing for the last six decades.

In Karachi, a religious group will take out the Al-Quds Day rally from Numaish to the Tibet Center.

Karachi traffic plan

The Karachi traffic police have issued a traffic diversion plan for the Al-Quds Day procession.

  • MA Jinnah Road is blocked between Tibet Center and Mama Parsi School.
  • The cut in front of the Radio Pakistan building for approaching Pakistan Post Office is also closed for traffic.
  • Traffic coming from Liaquatabad will be diverted to Jail Road from Teen Hatti.
  • No traffic will be allowed on the procession route from the Gurumandir Chowk.
  • People coming from Stadium Road to MA Jinnah Road can use Kashmir Road, Sharea Faisal and Sharah-e-Quaideen to reach Saddar.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Al-Quds Day Karachi Traffic plan Youm-Al-Quds
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi traffic plan issued as Al-Quds Day observed
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
‘County cricket isn’t ideal for Shaheen Afridi’
‘County cricket isn’t ideal for Shaheen Afridi’
Pakistani pilgrims heckle Marriyum, Bugti at Masjid Nabawi
Pakistani pilgrims heckle Marriyum, Bugti at Masjid Nabawi
Shehbaz arrives in Medina, vows to stand with Saudi Arabia
Shehbaz arrives in Medina, vows to stand with Saudi Arabia
Will children get crisp banknotes this Eid?
Will children get crisp banknotes this Eid?
NAB opens investigation against Farah Khan and 'others'
NAB opens investigation against Farah Khan and ‘others’
Article 6: Govt to file reference against Imran, President Alvi
Article 6: Govt to file reference against Imran, President Alvi
Former NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri attacked at Islamabad restaurant
Former NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri attacked at Islamabad restaurant
Masjid-e-Nabawi incident, Qasim Suri, Article 6 reference, UNSC condemnation
Masjid-e-Nabawi incident, Qasim Suri, Article 6 reference, UNSC condemnation
K-Electric told to pay Rs395b or lose grid support
K-Electric told to pay Rs395b or lose grid support
Heatwave alert issued to provinces after abrupt temperature rise
Heatwave alert issued to provinces after abrupt temperature rise
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.