Karachi police issued traffic plan for Al-Quds Day rally

Jumma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan, and Youm-al-Quds, are being observed across the country with traditional religious zeal and reverence.

On this occasion, special prayers are being offered for peace, progress and prosperity of the country besides liberation of Palestine from Israeli subjugation.

Ulema and Mashaikh, in their special sermons, highlight the importance of the holy month of Ramazan, fasting, Itikaf and Jumma-tul-Wida.

Protest rallies will be taken out in different parts of the country in connection with Al-Quds Day to condemn Israeli attacks on unarmed innocent people in Palestine and for the liberation of Palestinians from the Israeli yoke continuing for the last six decades.

In Karachi, a religious group will take out the Al-Quds Day rally from Numaish to the Tibet Center.

Karachi traffic plan

The Karachi traffic police have issued a traffic diversion plan for the Al-Quds Day procession.

MA Jinnah Road is blocked between Tibet Center and Mama Parsi School.

The cut in front of the Radio Pakistan building for approaching Pakistan Post Office is also closed for traffic.

Traffic coming from Liaquatabad will be diverted to Jail Road from Teen Hatti.

No traffic will be allowed on the procession route from the Gurumandir Chowk.