Karachi missing girl Dua Zehra recovered from Lahore

14-year-old girl Dua Zehra who went missing from Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony ten days ago has been recovered from Lahore.

A team of Anti-Violent Crime Cell conducted a raid in Punjab and recovered missing girl Dua Zehra, Zubair Nazir Sheikh, SSP AVCC has confirmed.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also confirmed that Dua has been located in Lahore

According to reports, Lahore police claimed that Dua Zahra got married in Lahore. The boy she got married to was from Lahore.

She is reportedly in police custody.

Dua Zehra Case

Dua went missing ten days ago. Zehra and her family live in Shah Faisal Colony’s Golden Town area. The incident came to light after Zehra’s father Syed Mehdi Ali Kazmi made a video with charity organisation JDC’s Chief Zafar Abbas in which they requested to people to look for their daughter.

The video went viral on the internet. Soon, Zehra’s photo with her details spread across the social media asking people for help in locating her.

Several celebrities have raised their voices and expressed hope the safe return of the teenage girl.

