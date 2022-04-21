Thursday, April 21, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  19
Karachi authorities retrieve government land worth millions

Operation conducted in Federal B Area Block 17

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 days ago
Posted: Apr 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 days ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

In a major anti-encroachment drive, the Karachi Development Authority’s (KDA) estate and enforcement department demolished Monday dozens of structures and retrieved government land in Karachi.

The value of land is estimated to be millions of rupees. The KDA team reached Federal B Area Block 17 for repossession of government land where illegal structures were constructed.

The KDA Director enforcement, Jamil Baloch, said at least 2000sq yards of amenity plot was encroached by the land mafia in Federal B Area, Block 17. “The plot, ST 11/A, was allocated for a nursery in the layout plan of Federal B Area,” he added.

The land grabbers encroached on the plot and were using it as commercial property. They had set up a restaurant, fitness club, godown, and a 240-sq yards bungalow.

“They were collecting rent from these commercial businesses for over 10years,” the KDA director said. “They had made a huge amount in rents.”

The police and rangers accompanied the KDA team during the operation.

Earlier this month, the department had conducted several operations retrieving state land from the mafias in Surjani Town, Korangi Town and Federal B Area.

During the operations, the team recovered around 300-acre of land in Surjani Town and demolished 28 illegal shops at a commercial plot in Korangi Township. 

anti-encroachment operation Karachi kda
 
