K-Electric told to pay Rs395b or lose grid support

The federal government has demanded Rs395 billion from K-Electric for the electricity it was supplied from the national grid and has warned the utility that the power supply for Karachi may be reduced if it fails to make payments.

SAMAA TV’s Wahab Kamran reported that Power Division has sent a letter to the Karachi-based power company saying that “the outstanding liabilities against the K-Electric have soared to Rs395.369 billion as of” April 18, 2022.

K-Electric does not generate all the electricity it supplies to its residential and commercial consumers in Karachi and receives several hundred megawatts from the national grid. In the past few years, the supply has varied between 600 megawatts and 1,100 megawatts.

Recently, as Karachi began to experience frequent power cuts, the K-Electric put out a statement saying that “power supply from the national grid to Karachi had been curtailed by 300 MW.”

The power utility makes payments to the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) through Central Power Purchasing Agency (Guarantee) Limited.

Citing a CPPA-G letter, the Power Division has claimed that not only Rs395.369 were outstanding against K-Electric but also a cheque sent by the company and amounting to Rs3.895 billion against November 2021 settlement is yet to clear.

The Power Division also said that since November K-Electric was not paying for the additional power supply and Rs69.69 billion had been accumulated on this head.

“It is a matter of great concern and alarming that the K-Electric is not fulfilling its legal and financial obligations despite its firm commitments,” the letter said.

The federal government also warned that the power supply for Karachi could be reduced in the holy month of Ramadan.

“The non-payment to the power generators will lead to an overall reduction in electricity generation, which may result in the disconnection of additional supply to K-Electric during the holy month of Ramadan and onward,” it said.

The Power Division has told KE to clear the outstanding liabilities by April 30 to maintain what it called “the additional supply.”

K-Electric’s version

While a response from the K-Electric spokesperson is awaited, the Power Division letter refers to an earlier communication from the utility, which had said that its receivables from the government of Pakistan stood at between Rs315.2 and Rs320.825 and, therefore, it was not obliged to make the payments.