JUI-F’s Zahid Durrani takes oath as NA deputy speaker

Zahid Akram Durrani of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUIF) has taken the oath as National Assembly deputy speaker.

Durrani was elected unopposed as no other candidate filed nomination papers against him. National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf took the oath.

Durrani in the son of former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Akram Durrani. He was elected as an MNA from Bannu's NA-35 constituency in the 2018 general elections.

He was supposed to take the oath Wednesday, however he didn't as the session was adjourned after the members offered fateha for deceased Muttahida Qoumi Movement-Pakistan MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali.

Ali passed away in Karachi Tuesday and as per the tradition, the house did not conduct any business and was adjourned till Thursday.

"As you know, it is tradition that the business of the house is not conducted with a sitting member passes away. Therefore, we adjourn today's proceedings," said National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

In his address to the session, Durrani thanked the members on his election. He added his party always fought for the supremacy of the constitution.

Referring to his predecessor, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Qasim Suri, Durrani said he violated the constitution.

Suri resigned from his post April 16 after the opposition parties submitted a no-confidence motion against him in the assembly.

In a tweet, Suri shared a copy of his resignation, saying that his resignation is a symbol of his association with the vision of his party and democracy.

“We will never compromise on Pakistan’s sovereignty and integrity. We will fight for the country’s interests and independence. We will go to any length to protect Pakistan,” he tweeted.

قومی اسمبلی سے استعفیٰ میری پارٹی کے وژن، اس کی شاندار وراثت اور جمہوریت کے ساتھ اس کی وابستگی کی علامت ہے، پاکستان کی خودمختاری اور سالمیت پر کبھی سمجھوتہ نہیں کریں گے ملکی مفادات اور آزادی کے لیے لڑیں گے اور 🇵🇰 کے تحفظ کے لیے کسی بھی حد تک جائیں گے۔ #امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/fIskL5pVLg — Qasim Khan Suri (@QasimKhanSuri) April 16, 2022

Suri came under immense criticism for his ruling to disallow the no-confidence motion against former Prime Minister Imran Khan. He called the motion to be against the Article 5 of the Constitution.

The move created a five day-long constitutional crisis which was averted when a five-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared Suri’s ruling “unconstitutional”. The court has set aside the ruling and the steps taken after it, including the dissolution of the National Assembly.

The court in its order said, “The ruling of the Deputy Speaker…in relation to the resolution for a vote of no-confidence against the Prime Minister…are declared to be contrary to the Constitution and the law and of no legal effect, and the same are hereby set aside”