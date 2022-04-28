Thursday, April 28, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  26
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Judicial commission to probe profiling of Baloch students

Islamabad High Court also bars FIA from ‘harassing’ journalist

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 28, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 28, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Justice Athar Minallah

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has decided to form a commission to probe the allegation of ethnic profiling involving Baloch students in the counrty and to investigation enforced disappearances.

The court on Thursday ordered the federal home secretary to put in place a mechanism to redress complaints from Baloch students.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said the ethnic profiling could not be accepted and courts would not turn a blind eye to human rights violations.

He critised the present government — which had recently taken to power — and reminded ministers that they must walk the talk on the issues they used to hightlight while being in opposition. “Were not they going to the families of missing persons until yesterday,” he said.

In a democratic society, it is the responsibility of political leadership to resolve such issues, the judge said.

These real issues have been overlooked by successive political leaders of the country, Justice Minallah said adding that ethnic profiling was happening.

The IHC chief justice demanded the names for the commission members and told the home secretary to come up with a redressal mechanism.

He ordered the secretary to visit the ancestral towns of Bloch students and address to their concerns.

FIA barred from ‘harassing’ journalist

In an other case, Justice Minallah directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general and Islamabad Inspector General of Police to not harass journalists Arshad Sharif.

He has summoned both officials before his court on Friday (tomorrow).

Sharif’s counsel filed a petition before the court on Thursday, saying that on the previous night the journalist had instructed him to approach the court before his lost contact with him.

Social media users claimed that people in plainclothes raided Sharif’s house at 1:30am on Thursday, though no one was arrested.

Justice Minallah took up the petition after ruling out objections raised by the office.

The court issued notices to both FIA and Islamabad police chiefs for Friday. “Meanwhile, they are directed to ensure that the petitioner, Arshad Sharif, nor any other journalist is unnecessarily harassed nor dealt with otherwise than in accordance with law,” the court said in a written order.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Baloch students islamabad high court
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
KU suicide blast: Home of female bomber raided in Balochistan
KU suicide blast: Home of female bomber raided in Balochistan
Ex-CJP Nisar meets Imran Khan, advises him to respect judges
Ex-CJP Nisar meets Imran Khan, advises him to respect judges
Karachi residents to pay new tax with power bills
Karachi residents to pay new tax with power bills
Punjab Assembly session adjourned until May 16
Punjab Assembly session adjourned until May 16
‘County cricket isn’t ideal for Shaheen Afridi’
‘County cricket isn’t ideal for Shaheen Afridi’
Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia, vows to stand with kingdom
Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia, vows to stand with kingdom
Investigators suspect C4 explosives used in KU suicide blast
Investigators suspect C4 explosives used in KU suicide blast
KU decides to beef up security following the suicide attack
KU decides to beef up security following the suicide attack
NAB opens investigation against Farah Khan and 'others'
NAB opens investigation against Farah Khan and ‘others’
Shariat Court orders to eradicate interest on loans by 2027
Shariat Court orders to eradicate interest on loans by 2027
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.