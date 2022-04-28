Judicial commission to probe profiling of Baloch students

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has decided to form a commission to probe the allegation of ethnic profiling involving Baloch students in the counrty and to investigation enforced disappearances.

The court on Thursday ordered the federal home secretary to put in place a mechanism to redress complaints from Baloch students.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said the ethnic profiling could not be accepted and courts would not turn a blind eye to human rights violations.

He critised the present government — which had recently taken to power — and reminded ministers that they must walk the talk on the issues they used to hightlight while being in opposition. “Were not they going to the families of missing persons until yesterday,” he said.

In a democratic society, it is the responsibility of political leadership to resolve such issues, the judge said.

These real issues have been overlooked by successive political leaders of the country, Justice Minallah said adding that ethnic profiling was happening.

The IHC chief justice demanded the names for the commission members and told the home secretary to come up with a redressal mechanism.

He ordered the secretary to visit the ancestral towns of Bloch students and address to their concerns.

FIA barred from ‘harassing’ journalist

In an other case, Justice Minallah directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general and Islamabad Inspector General of Police to not harass journalists Arshad Sharif.

He has summoned both officials before his court on Friday (tomorrow).

Sharif’s counsel filed a petition before the court on Thursday, saying that on the previous night the journalist had instructed him to approach the court before his lost contact with him.

Social media users claimed that people in plainclothes raided Sharif’s house at 1:30am on Thursday, though no one was arrested.

Justice Minallah took up the petition after ruling out objections raised by the office.

The court issued notices to both FIA and Islamabad police chiefs for Friday. “Meanwhile, they are directed to ensure that the petitioner, Arshad Sharif, nor any other journalist is unnecessarily harassed nor dealt with otherwise than in accordance with law,” the court said in a written order.