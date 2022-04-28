Thursday, April 28, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  26
Johnson ‘looks forward’ to working with Shehbaz on global challenges

Writes letter congratulating prime minister on election

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 28, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Apr 28, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has expressed his desire to work with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on addressing global challenges and hopes to meet in person soon.

This was disclosed by the government in a statement on Thursday.

The statement read that UK Prime Minister Johnson had written to his Pakistan counterpart on April 26 congratulating Shehbaz on his election to the office of prime minister.

In the letter, the statement said, Johnson noted that the UK and Pakistan enjoyed deep ties supported by strong people-to-people links.

Johnson recalled his last meeting with Shehbaz, which came in 2016 when he had visited Pakistan. At the moment, Johnson served as the British foreign secretary in Theresa May’s government. Johnson had arrived in the federal capital Islamabad on November 24, 2016. During his visit, he had also met with then Punjab chief minister Shehbaz.

Recalling that visit, Johnson said that he and Shehbaz held discussions on several shared interests including girls’ education, health, economics and trade relations.
In his letter, Johnson said that he looked forward to continuing working together and conveyed his best wishes to Shehbaz and the people of Pakistan.

The British premier also expressed the hope to meet with his Pakistani counterpart in person soon.

