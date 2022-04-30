Saturday, April 30, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  28
Islamabad High Court to hear ‘extreme urgency’ cases on Eid

The court issues an “unusual” circular

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2022 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Posted: Apr 30, 2022 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Photo: AFP/file

The Islamabad High Court has announced that it is ready to hear the case of “extreme urgency” during the Eid holidays that last from May 2 to May 5.

The court made the announcement on Saturday in a circular that SAMAA TV’s Sohail Rashid described as “unusual”.

The circular said that while the court would observe Eid holidays “in case of extreme urgency, petitiosn can be presented during Eid Holidays in accordance with the procedure described in [an earlier] Circular dated 10-02-2021.”

