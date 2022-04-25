Monday, April 25, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  23
HOME > News

Is scorching, dangerous heatwave on the way for Pakistan?

Scottish meteorologist says heatwaves to become more intense

Posted: Apr 25, 2022
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 25, 2022 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago

Scottish meteorologist has warned of scorching, dangerous heat for Pakistan and India saying that the temperatures will approach record levels in April. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) confirms extremely hot weather but not convince about mercury making any new record.

Persistent high pressure in the upper atmosphere is causing extremely high temperatures in Pakistan, the Met Office said. However, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, making it bearable for people.

PMD predicts mercury to stay between 45 and 50 degrees Celsius in major parts of country at the end of the month. In some cities including Karachi and Lahore, the temperature is likely to stay under 40 degrees Celsius, the PDM said.

The department is, however, unsure about temperatures rising to record levels.

The Met Office has requested authorities concerned and District Disaster Management Authorities to take necessary measures during this time.

‘Scorching, dangerous heat’

Scott Duncan tweeted that scorching and dangerous heat is on the way for Pakistan and India.

He said “temperatures will approach April record levels. The high 40 degrees Celsius are expected, parts of Pakistan close to 50°C. It has been hot here for a very long time now—since early March.”

Duncan said, as our planet warms, heatwaves will become more intense. Dangerous levels of heat can also occur at a greater portion of the year.

On Monday, the highest temperature recorded in Islamabad was 35 degrees Celsius, Lahore and Karachi were 38 degrees Celsius, Hyderabad 43, Quetta 31 degrees Celsius.

Scientists classify heatwaves as one of the earliest and most obvious impacts of climate change.

This year’s early heatwave has come as the average global temperature stands at 1.17C higher than in 1850, at the start of the Industrial Age. Governments have pledged under the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement to keep this temperature rise to within 2C, and strive towards a ceiling of 1.5C, though their current actions are putting the world on course for a rise of at least 2.7C by 2100.

According to a 2021 study, deadly heat stress conditions might become common across South Asia even at 1.5C warming. The authors point out that ‘wet bulb temperatures’ above 32C affect human productivity, while 35C is considered the limit of human survivability, and that parts of South Asia are already experiencing these conditions.

Here are some ways to stay cool during the heatwave:

  • Don’t go out between 12pm and 3pm when the sun is the strongest
  • Wear loose fitting and lightweight clothing
  • Wear sunscreen and stay in the shade
  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Cover your head (wear a scarf or cap)
  • Use lip balm and eye drops to make sure your lips and eyes don’t get too dry

You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.

Signs to watch out for:

  • Throbbing headache
  • Dizziness and light-headedness
  • Lack of sweating despite the heat
  • Red, hot, and dry skin
  • Muscle weakness or cramps
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Rapid heartbeat
  • Rapid, shallow breathing
  • Behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering
  • Seizures
  • Unconsciousness

If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.


