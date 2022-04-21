Internet users could experience slow speed on April 21

The internet users in Pakistan could face slow speed on April 21 from 2am to 7am, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said Tuesday night.

In a statement issued on PTA’s official Twitter account, the authority said a power reconfiguration activity on a section of international submarine cable, SMW4, will be undertaken on 21st April 2022 from 02:00 AM to 07:00 AM.

Alternate measures to provide uninterrupted internet services to users will be taken to meet capacity requirements and to return to full functionality as quickly as possible. The availability of internet services will be as usual throughout the country. — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) April 19, 2022

“This may cause some internet users to experience downgraded speeds during the mentioned time only,” it added.

The authority said alternate measures to provide uninterrupted internet services to users would be taken to meet capacity requirements, adding that it would work to ensure the internet starts full functionality as quickly as possible.

It further stated that the availability of internet services will be as usual throughout the country.

In December last year, the internet users faced a lagging in the internet connection when services were disrupted due to a fault in the international submarine SEA-ME-WE 4 cable. The issue was resolved after hours.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.