Thursday, April 21, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  19
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Internet users could experience slow speed on April 21

Authorities planning for ‘alternate measures’

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 day ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 20, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 day ago

Photo: File

The internet users in Pakistan could face slow speed on April 21 from 2am to 7am, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said Tuesday night.

In a statement issued on PTA’s official Twitter account, the authority said a power reconfiguration activity on a section of international submarine cable, SMW4, will be undertaken on 21st April 2022 from 02:00 AM to 07:00 AM.

“This may cause some internet users to experience downgraded speeds during the mentioned time only,” it added.

The authority said alternate measures to provide uninterrupted internet services to users would be taken to meet capacity requirements, adding that it would work to ensure the internet starts full functionality as quickly as possible.

It further stated that the availability of internet services will be as usual throughout the country.

In December last year, the internet users faced a lagging in the internet connection when services were disrupted due to a fault in the international submarine SEA-ME-WE 4 cable. The issue was resolved after hours.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube.

FaceBook WhatsApp
internet PTA
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Internet users could experience slow speed on April 21, internet slow speed, Why is the internet speed so slow in Pakistan today
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar meets President, PM, PTI chief
US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar meets President, PM, PTI chief
Miftah Ismail: Imran Khan’s helicopter consumed petrol Rs550 million worth
Miftah Ismail: Imran Khan’s helicopter consumed petrol Rs550 million worth
Two worshippers injured in London mosque attack
Two worshippers injured in London mosque attack
Swabi university bans smartphones for female students
Swabi university bans smartphones for female students
How Punjab lawmaker Asia Amjad went into coma
How Punjab lawmaker Asia Amjad went into coma
Fawad blames Imran Khan’s ouster on torn ‘one page’
Fawad blames Imran Khan’s ouster on torn ‘one page’
Imran Khan advised to address Lahore rally virtually
Imran Khan advised to address Lahore rally virtually
After maiden cabinet meeting, govt vows to stabilize the rupee
After maiden cabinet meeting, govt vows to stabilize the rupee
Nawaz ECL case, President Alvi impeachment, Dadu fire
Nawaz ECL case, President Alvi impeachment, Dadu fire
Balochistan govt forms inquiry tribunal to probe Chaghi incident
Balochistan govt forms inquiry tribunal to probe Chaghi incident
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.