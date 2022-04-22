Internet services back to normal across the country: PTA

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has restored all internet services in the country, the authority said in a statement on Thursday.

The PTA had informed netizens about internet disruption earlier this week in a statement issued on Twitter, saying that a power reconfiguration activity on a section of international submarine cable, SMW4, will be undertaken on 21st April 2022 from 02:00 AM to 07:00 AM.

“This may cause some internet users to experience downgraded speeds during the mentioned time only,” it had said.

On Thursday, the PTA said the power reconfiguration activity on a section of the international submarine cable had been completed.

The PTA stated that this was a routine scheduled maintenance activity. All internet services are normal across the country, it said.

In December last year, the internet users faced a lagging in the internet connectivity when services were disrupted due to a fault in the international submarine SEA-ME-WE 4 cable. The issue was resolved after hours.