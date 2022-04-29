Friday, April 29, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  27
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Interior minister claims Masjid-e-Nabawi incident planned from Pakitsan

Govt to take action against people involved after their deportation

Posted: Apr 29, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Apr 29, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has claimed that Pakistani pilgrims shouting slogans at ministers in Masjid-e-Nabawi on Thursday was an act that was planned from Pakistan.

Address a press conference with Qamar Zaman Kaira, the special assistant to PM on Azad Kashmir Gilgit Baltistan, in Islamabad,  Rana Sanaullah said that what happened in Medina was “disrespectful”,  “shameful for the entire nation, and “an act of ignorance.”

A group of Pakistani pilgrims Thursday night shouted slogans at Masjid-e-Nabawi when federal minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shahzain Bugti, and others arrived their pray and pay respect at the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’s shrine.

The video of the incident, shared by many including PTI leaders, draw a strong reaction from people on social media.

Claiming that the incident was planned form Pakistan, Sanaullah said that if he wanted he could “rattle” former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

Sanaullah said that it was not difficult to gather fifty or hundred people to hurl expletives, but this would put national politics on a wrong trajectory.

The interior minister said there must be a “limit” that political leaders and their supporters must “observe”.

He requested the Saudi government to identify the people involved in the incident and deport them. The law minister has been asked to recommend possible against them, the interior minister said.

The interior minister said that the government was enhancing it capacity to curb cybercrimes.

He also said that Imran Khan was facing corruption scandals and he was leading people on a wrong path. If he creates such an environment, he will have to face the same situation, Sanaullah warned.

The interior minister said that Farah Khan, a close friend of Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, was facing a probe for bank transactions amounting to Rs840 million, but the government would not start “propaganda” and would wait for the inquiry to complete.

Sanaullah said that Imran Khan was wrong to believe that he could get away by spreading anarchy in the country. The moment they go to their constituencies, they would encounter the reality.

Khan had been voicing anger against the judiciary and “institutions” but the entire is with the judiciary and the chief election commissioner.

Qamar Zaman Kaira

Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Imran Khan had resorted to politics of hatred and desired control over everything, but he should learn to live with patience.

He said that whenever the Pakistani nation experienced polarization, the country was left behind. The incident that happened at Kohsar Market was painful for us, he said referring to an assault on former Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri by the supporters of Shahzain Bugti following the Masjid-e-Nabawi incident.

Kaira also lamented that President Arif Alvi, who is from the PTI, was obstructing the oath to Punjab chief minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz on the pretext that Punjab police entered the assembly hall on the day of the election. The police had to be called in due to the law and order situation, he said.

The SAPM said that Imran Khan would not be allowed to attack institutions and that hatred could only lead to destruction.

