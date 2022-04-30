Saturday, April 30, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  28
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

India seizes $725m from China’s Xiaomi over ‘illegal’ remittances

Claims Chinese smartphone giant unlawfully sent money abroad

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

People walk past a Xiaomi store in Beijing on January 15, 2021, as shares in the company collapsed on January 15 after the United States blacklisted the smartphone giant and a host of other Chinese firms. (AFP)

India seized $725 million from the local bank accounts of Xiaomi after a probe found the Chinese smartphone giant unlawfully sent money abroad in the guise of royalty payments, authorities said Saturday.

India’s financial crime investigations agency began investigating the company in February and said it seized the money from the firm’s local arm after discovering it had made remittances to three foreign-based entities.

“Such huge amounts in the name of royalties were remitted on the instructions of their Chinese parent group entities,” the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement.

Xiaomi did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

The firm’s India office was raided in December in a separate investigation over alleged income tax evasion.

Other Chinese smartphone markers including Huawei also had their Indian offices searched at the time.

Relations between New Delhi and Beijing have been at a low ebb since a deadly Himalayan border clash between soldiers from both countries in 2020.

In the aftermath, India’s home ministry banned hundreds of mobile applications of Chinese origin, including the popular social media platform Tiktok.

The government justified the bans on the apps as safeguarding against threats to India’s sovereignty.

Anti-China sentiment has grown in India since the fatal 2020 troop clash, sparking calls for consumer boycotts of Chinese goods.

China continues to be a key economic partner for India, with more than $125 billion in bilateral trade last year according to media reports.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Saudi embassy confirms Pakistani pilgrims arrested for ‘disrespecting’ Masjid-e-Nabwi
Saudi embassy confirms Pakistani pilgrims arrested for ‘disrespecting’ Masjid-e-Nabwi
Imran Khan fears his ‘character assassination’ after Eid
Imran Khan fears his ‘character assassination’ after Eid
LHC nominates NA speaker for administering oath to Hamza
LHC nominates NA speaker for administering oath to Hamza
No end to Punjab's crisis as Buzdar returns as CM
No end to Punjab’s crisis as Buzdar returns as CM
Hamza Shahbaz becomes Punjab CM, assumes office
Hamza Shahbaz becomes Punjab CM, assumes office
Met forecasts dusty, rainy Eid for several cities
Met forecasts dusty, rainy Eid for several cities
Fawad says no PTI worker involved in Masjid-e-Nabwi incident
Fawad says no PTI worker involved in Masjid-e-Nabwi incident
Imran Khan distances himself from Madina incident
Imran Khan distances himself from Madina incident
Saudi NSA receives Shehbaz Sharif in Jeddah
Saudi NSA receives Shehbaz Sharif in Jeddah
Charsada policeman martyred in explosions
Charsada policeman martyred in explosions
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.