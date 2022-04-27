Wednesday, April 27, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  25
Imran urges supporters to take his message to people

He addresses workers' convention in Lahore

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Apr 27, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has urged his supporters to take his message to the people in the streets and neighbourhoods that the “imported government” has been brought under a conspiracy.

Khan, who was ousted in a vote of no-confidence by the Parliament earlier this month, addressed his party’s workers’ convention in Lahore on Wednesday.

Imran Khan said, “The highest leader from Allah was His Prophet [PBUH]. The Prophet of Allah [PBUH] took Allah’s message to the people. You too …”

His speech was interrupted by chants from the audience. Khan took a pause and then completed his sentence, “You will have to take my message to the people.”

This chunk of his speech is going viral now.

The former prime minister also announced that the PTI willl convene a Shab-e-Dua on the night of Ramzan 27 (Thursday) and invited Maulana Tariq Jameel to pray.

In his address, the former prime minister took a jibe at the federal government saying that the prime minister and ministers wanted to seek “NRO 2” and they will get their court cases dismissed.

He again claimed that the Chief Election Commisionner Sikandar Sultan Raja was “an agent” of the Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz and demanded his resignation.

Khan in an interview shortly after his dismissal had told reporters that he appointed Raja after his name was proposed by the “establishment.”

Imran Khan said that he wanted at least two million people to show up in Islamabad whenever he gave a protest call.

Imran Khan says govt plans to seek NRO 2
 

