Imran Khan fears his ‘character assassination’ after Eid

Tells supporters to wait for his 'call for freedom'

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 29, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Apr 29, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan has said that politicians belonging to the “corrupt political dynasties” will resort to his character assassination after Eidul Fitr.

Addressing PTI’s worker convention in Multan on Friday, the former prime minister said before the 2018 general elections, these “corrupt politicians” gave money to a woman to write a book against him.

“This mafia only works in two ways, either they buy people like they did [during the vote of no-confidence against Khan] or they resort to character assassination of their opponents,” he said.

He alleged that the Sharif family and their allies did the same against their opponent Benazir Bhutto and his ex-wife Jemima Khan.

The PTI chairperson said he will fight till his last breath against the “imported” government that was brought into power by a “conspiracy”, announcing that he would issue a white paper on the corruption of the incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif in a few days.

“Shehbaz Sharif has corruption cases amounting to Rs40 billion,” he said. “Imposing a government of such crooks and thieves is an insult to the nation.”

‘Call for freedom’

The PTI chairperson asked the workers to get ready for his “call for freedom” where the party would march on Islamabad against the government.

He claimed that at least two million people will participate in the march which will be a “revolution” in the history of Pakistan.

