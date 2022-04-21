Imran Khan advised to address Lahore rally virtually

Lahore Additional Deputy Commissioner Atiyab Sultan on Wednesday wrote to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders recommending the former Prime Minister Imran Khan address the party’s Lahore rally virtually amid “severe threat alerts”.

As part of a countrywide protest campaign against the ouster of its government, the PTI has been holding rallies across the country which kicked off from Peshawar on April 13, followed by a Karachi rally on April 16, and now the party is all set for another “massive rally” in Lahore at Minar-e-Pakistan tomorrow (April 21).

Photo: Online

“In light of severe threat alerts received from security agencies and as per latest intelligence assessment made at the district and provincial levels, it is recommended that ex-prime minister Imran Khan should address the public gathering virtually by video conference and LED display instead of making a physical appearance at Greater Iqbal Park, Lahore on 21-04-2022,” the DC stated in his letter.

The letter urged to take timely action to “avoid any untoward incident” and has been addressed to PTI Punjab president Shafqat Mahmood, PTI Lahore president Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, PTI Punjab general secretary Zubair Niazi and the organiser of the rally, Ali Warraich.

In a video message on Thursday, the PTI chairperson invited “all Pakistan” to join the “largest rally” in the history of Pakistan at Minar-e-Pakistan.

The PTI, on the other hand, finalizing arrangements for which the stage has been set in front of Minar-e-Pakistan with huge containers from where the former prime minister will address the gathering.

