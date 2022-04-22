Imran asks supporters to be ready for marching on Islamabad

In the third installment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) public outreach campaign following Imran Khan’s ouster from the government, the former prime minister told supporters to get ready for marching on Islamabad at Lahore jalsa on Thursday night.

“The actual party has just begun; our campaign will intensify and wait for my call,” Khan said. “I don’t want anything else except early elections.”

“You would commit treason against the country if you let them (PTI disgruntled members) win from any constituency,” he added.

Khan also called on the supporters of PML-N and PPP to support the PTI as they were unaware of the “foreign conspiracy” that had been hatched against the PTI-led government.

He also urged the supporters not to get into any conflict. “This is my country and I have nowhere else to go […] I will live and die in Pakistan,” the former PM said.

Khan maintained that if Pakistan’s army wouldn’t be strong, then the country would have been split into three parts until now.

“Had our army personnel not sacrificed their lives the way they did, our situation would have been similar to the one in Syria and Iraq.”

‘Russia trip was in best interest of Pakistan’

The former prime minister Imran Khan once again lauded India’s foreign policy during its address, saying his Russia trip was in the “best interest” of Pakistan.

“I went to Russia for gas, oil, and wheat because I thought it would benefit my people and I could bring the inflation down,” he said. “The United States asked India to not import oil from Russia, but New Delhi told Washington that it was in their nation’s interest to purchase the commodity from Moscow.”

He said India’s foreign policy was for their people’s interests, but Pakistan’s foreign policy was to take orders from others (countries). “The foreign powers did not like him boosting trade with China as well,” the former prime minister added.

He claimed Moscow was ready to provide Pakistan with petroleum products at a 30% cheaper rate as compared to international prices. “We could sell petrol and Fazlur Rehman (diesel) at 30% cheaper rates,” the cricketer-turned-politician jibed.

“Since they did not like these things, the conspiracy was planned. But no conspiracy could be successful without the support of Mir Jafars and Mir Sadiqs.”

The PTI chairperson further added that the incumbent government, comprising of “three stooges”, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari, and JUI-F chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman, fully supported the US-orchestrated conspiracy.

Toshakhana controversy

Talking about Toshakhana controversy, he said leaders in the previous governments had purchased items from the Toshakhana at 15% of the original cost.

“When we came into power, we set the rate at 50%, the amount would go to the government, he said. “Anything that I bought is on record and everything was done in line with the law.”

Khan said he repaired the road outside Bani Gala through his money and did not take the government’s.

Letter-gate scandal

The former prime minister rejected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s proposal of forming a commission to investigate the letter-gate scandal, adding that the PTI would only accept the Supreme Court’s directives.

He urged the judiciary to protect the officers seeing the corruption cases against PM Shehbaz and Punjab CM-elect Hamza Shahbaz.

“I ask the courts, is it not your job to protect these officers?”

The PTI chief has been holding rallies in major cities of the country since his ouster by the Parliament in a no-confidence vote on April 9. He has already addressed two events in Peshawar and Karachi. The PTI installed LED and projector screens in several cities to transmit the events.

The former prime minister has urged the nation to come out and support him as the incumbent government, which he claims, has been “imported” with the backing of the United States.

Khan had decided to address the rally in person despite security threats. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday ordered authorities to ensure foolproof security for the PTI chief.

The PTI set up a stage near the Minar-e-Pakistan on Wednesday with banners reading, “Imported government unacceptable.”

PTI workers stopped from installing screens in Islamabad, Karachi

However, the PTI alleged that the government has blocked the roads leading to Minar-e-Pakistan and shut off internet service.

PTI’s Shireeen Mazari took to Twitter to blast Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and said that not only Lahore’s roads were blocked but also the party workers were not allowed to install projector screens in Islamabad and Karachi.

In Karachi, the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) in Karachi has stopped the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from installing mega screens at the Sea View beach to relay Imran Khan’s speech from Lahore tonight, SAMAA TV reported.

The DHA has rejected an application submitted by PTI MPA Shehzad Qureshi, the TV said.

PTI workers, however, gathered at the Sea View as tensions ran high and authorities called in more security personnel.

Sindh PTI leaders have alleged that the police and local authorities were creating hurdles as the party prepared to show Imran Khan’s Lahore jalsa (public gathering) to supporters at the Sea View beach on mega LED or projector screens.

Clifton SP Rohail Khan told SAMAA Digital’s Aamir Majeed that the organisers failed to produce any NOCs from either the DHA or the district administration.

PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh arrived at the beach and blamed PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari for the situation. The “Zardari force” could not stop people from coming to the Sea View, he said.

People would peacefully arrive here to listen to Imran Khan’s speech, and no one should come between them and Khan, said Shiekh.

He said that Khan’s Lahore rally tonight would be ‘historic.’

Lahore DC advised Khan to address virtually

A day before the rally, Lahore’s additional deputy commissioner had written to PTI recommending the former premier to address the party’s Lahore rally virtually amid “severe threat alerts”.

The letter had urged to take timely action to “avoid any untoward incident” and was addressed to PTI’s Punjab leadership including Shafqat Mahmood.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.