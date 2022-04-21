Imran Khan insists establishment gave him three options

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has once again insisted that it was the establishment that gave him three options.

He was talking to media persons at his Bani Gala residence.

Before the voting on no-confidence motion, the establishment gave me three options, said Imran Khan adding that he agreed to early election option.

His statement comes days after Director General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said Imran Khan had requested the military to intervene and help find a solution to the political crisis and some possible solutions were discussed including the possibility that Khan steps down, but no option was given by the military.

He was responding to the question that the military had given three options to Imran Khan as the PTI leader had claimed.

Shireen Mazari, who was federal minister for Human Rights in Imran Khan’s cabinet, has also claimed that it was the army that presented three options to then PM Imran Khan.

Incorrect. Army ldrship contacted Khattak for mtg with then PM IK and they took the 3 proposals two of which were absurd given IK’s repeatedly stated public position. I know u have ur own viewpoint but as someone on the inside at the time u r factually wrong. https://t.co/CEzp5NDzfm — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 15, 2022

Imran Khan said that the army is very important for the country and he doesn’t want to say anything that might hurt the country.

Imran Khan revealed that he had called Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa before embarking on Russia visit. General Bajwa agreed that we should visit Russia, he said.

This was also admitted by the DG ISPR in his Thursday presser. General Iftikhar said the military was onboard on the then prime minister’s Moscow visit and supported it, though when the visit was being planned no one could imagine that Russia would invade Ukraine the day Imran Khan was in Moscow.

Calls for independent Chief Election Commissioner

PTI chairman said that the chief election commissioner should be elected by an independent body. The incumbent chief election commissioner was appointed through establishment, he added.

They want to fix the match by deputing their blue-eyed officers, said Imran Khan alleging that PM Shehbaz Sharif is already involved in [political] engineering.

Toshakhana controversy

Former minister claimed that a foreign president visited him at his residence and gave him a gift. I even submitted it in Tosha Khana, said Imran Khan.

Whatever I took from Toshakhana, it’s on record, he claimed.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had said that his predecessor Imran Khan received a necklace, a ring, and a watch from the Toshakhana at a nominal price and sold the items in Dubai for tens of millions of rupees.

Earlier, some reports claimed that Khan’s decision to sell the precious articles his government received from Arab rulers on the Dubai market had irked the foreign dignitaries who had gifted the items to Pakistan.

PML-N trying to save Nawaz

Former prime minister Imran Khan claimed that the PML-N government is trying to save its supremo, Nawaz Sharif, by ending cases against him.

There are big cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari and he is on bail in all the cases, said PTI chairman.

