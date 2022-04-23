Imran Khan did not pay 50% on most expensive gifts

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan retained the most expensive and precious state gifts by paying only 20% of the total value, unlike his claim of having paid 50% of the value, official documents reveal.

The documents show that Khan retained four precious gifts worth Rs109 million by paying Rs21 million between August 2018 and November 2018 — the first three months of his government that saw him visit a received key world dignitaries.

He changed the rules in December 2018.

The government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) floated a summary to change the procedure for the acceptance and disposal of gifts in September 2018.

The Cabinet Division at the time claimed that existing procedure was more beneficial for the individual receiving gifts rather than the government. “In order to make the procedure more productive and beneficial for the government rather than individuals in respect of the gifts offered during official visits from/to Pakistan, there is a need to revisit the procedure to meet the ensuring requirements,” it argued.

Keeping in view this point, in November 2018 the then Cabinet Secretary Fazl Maken prepared a summary that was presented to PM Khan. However, it was not approved until December 12, 2018.

Under the new rules, the existing para 6 of procedure was replaced with “gifts valued above Rs30,000 may be allowed to be retained by the recipient on payment of 50% of the value exceeding the basic exemption of Rs30,000. This exemption shall however not be available in case of antiques and gifts of intrinsic historical value. All such gifts shall be properly catalogued and displayed at the prominent buildings owned by the government.”

Imran Khan retained precious gifts between August 2018 and November 2018 and four of these precious gifts were valued at Rs110 million worth. These were purchased by paying 20% or Rs21.6 million.

One watch (Graff), a pair of cufflinks, one pen, and one ring were part of a single gift that was retained on paying Rs20.3 million, while its real cost was over Rs101 million. A watch (Rolex) of Rs3.8 million was retained by paying Rs0.7 million, and another watch (Rolex) of Rs 1.5 million by paying Rs300,000, according to official documents.

The Prime Minister got free gifts including one decoration piece, one table mat, one dec piece, one locket, model of Makkah clock tower, one wall hanging, one dec piece, and one wall hanging.

After retaining these gifts Kazim Niaz, the then additional Secretary Prime Minister Office, issued a letter titled ‘Procedure for the Acceptance and Disposal of Gifts’ on Dec 14, 2018.

“The prime minister has seen and is pleased to approve the amendments proposed in para six and para 8 of the Toshakhana procedure with the stipulation that in para 8 before the word “residences”, the word, “official” shall be inserted,” read the letter.

After the procedures and rules were changed, Imran Khan acquired 11 other gifts worth Rs32 million. He paid Rs16 million to retain these gifts. He and his wife paid a 50% fee on these gifts.

The former premier retained 43 of the total 58 gifts without paying a single rupee as their total cost fell under the rules relaxed for gifts having value of less than Rs30,000.