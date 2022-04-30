Saturday, April 30, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  28
HOME > News

Imran Khan demands probe into ‘foreign conspiracy’

Writes to President Alvi, CJP Bandial

Posted: Apr 30, 2022
Photo: Online/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Saturday demanded an investigation into the foreign conspiracy behind the no-confidence motion against him, writing to President Arif Alvi and Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

On April 10, PTI Chairperson Imran Khan was ousted from the prime minister’s office after the National Assembly voted against him in a no-confidence motion moved by the combined opposition. In turn, this made him the first prime minister in Pakistan’s history to be voted out through such a motion.

Before the vote against him, Imran had claimed that the government had received a communique from the Pakistan Ambassador to Washington Asad Majeed on March 7 in the form of a cipher.

The communique detailed comments made by a US diplomat regarding Pakistan and the upcoming vote of no-confidence. When discussed during a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) – the highest security forum of the country – key defence officials and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) together with members of the government were unanimous in their conclusion that comments by the US official amounted to interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

However, later, Imran in public appearances claimed that the comments amounted to a threat to his government and that it was evidence of a conspiracy to force regime change in the country.

The vote of no-confidence, however, took place following directions from the Supreme Court. Imran was voted out of power and Shehbaz Sharif was subsequently elected as the new prime minister.

In a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) convened by Shehbaz after taking power, heard Ambassador Majeed and concluded that there was no evidence of a ‘foreign conspiracy’ for regime change in Pakistan as claimed by Imran.

Now Imran, has written to President Arif Alvi and CJP Umar Ata Bandial, demanding an immediate and direct investigation into the alleged foreign conspiracy.

The purpose of this conspiracy was to remove me from the prime minister’s seat, Imran stated, noting that this was a very serious matter.

He urged the CJP to form a judicial commission to review the communique and investigate those behind the alleged conspiracy because the nation wants to know everything behind the no-confidence motion.

foreign conspiracy Imran Khan President Arif Alvi
 
HOME  
 
 

