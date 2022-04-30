Imran calls for long march in last week of May

PTI chief Imran Khan has called for a long march on Islamabad in the last week of May.

In a video message on Saturday, the former prime minister said that the timing was discussed at a core committee meeting of the PTI.

He said the call was not only for the PTI workers but also for all of the Pakistanis.

He again levelled corruption allegations against the current federal cabinet.

Khan said that the preparation for the long march will begin on the Chand Raat, when, he said, the youth must come out with PTI flags.

Khan said that the long march would be the biggest gathering of people in the history of Pakistan and it would ‘tell’ that ‘never after this point’ any country would be able to impose a corrupt gang on Pakistan.