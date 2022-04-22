Ilhan Omar-led US delegation visits Azad Kashmir

US Congresswoman on Thursday led a delegation to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and met with President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhary, a day after she held meetings with PTI chief Imran Khan and Pakistan’s president, prime minister, state minister for foreign affairs, and National Assembly speaker in Islamabad.

Ilhan arrived in Pakistan early Wednesday with Timothy Mynett, Nicholas Lampson and Tahir Javed. She travelled to Muzafarabad on Thursday.

Speaking with AJK president, the congresswoman said she had already voiced serious concerns over the human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and would take up the issue with the US Congress as well as the Biden administration.

“We are deeply worried about the India’s 5th August, 2019 action”, she said, according to a statement issued by AJK government.

President Sultan Mahmood Chaudhary said that India’s traditional intransigence was the stumbling block in the way of resolving the long-drawn Kashmir conflict that has now assumed dangerous proportions, the statement said.

He thanked the US delegates for their visit and hailed Ilhan Omar for taking a strong stance on human rights violations being committed by the Indian forces in the Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The manner in which you have condemned the human rights violation in the occupied Kashmir by India is a source of strength to us”, he said.

After the meeting, Ilhan told reporters that her visit to Azad Kashmir has improved her understanding of Kashmir issue and that she would raise the dispute at every forum.