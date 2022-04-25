IHC suspends PTI foreign funding case order

The Islamabad High Court has suspended on Thursday an IHC single-bench order directing the Election Commission of Pakistan to conclude the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case in 30 days.

On Monday. the court’s division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Babar Sattar heard an intra court petition filed by the PTI against the single-bench verdict.

During the proceeding, PTI counsel Shah Khawar told the court that Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani had used harsh language in his directives. Single-judge bench did not have the power to pass such orders, he argued.

The counsel said the case doesn’t comes under foreign funding. It falls under prohibited funding.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that ECP is a constitutional institution and suspended the court’s previous order. He said that ECP was responsible for scrutinising the accounts of all political parties every year.

“As per the law, all the prohibited funding would be seized. But when the scrutiny is complete and the report has been submitted why is the ECP still hearing the case,” he added.

The court issued notices to the ECP, 17 political parties, and PTI’s Akbar S Babar, and summoned their responses by May 17 and adjourned the case.

Foreign funding case

Akbar S Babar, an estranged founding member of the PTI, filed the original petition accusing the party of receiving funding from abroad on November 14, 2014. He filed another petition on November 23, 2019 accusing the PTI of using delaying tactics in the case. He said the party was misleading the scrutiny committee and asked the ECP to hear the case itself.

Babar said the ECP should summon all the records in the case and then make a decision itself.

The original case accused the party of corruption and illegal funding. The ECP has so far dismissed four petitions filed by the PTI in this case. The PTI had accused the scrutiny committee of conducting an investigation without informing party members and then leaked the details. The third petition said Babar’s petition was based on malicious intent and the fourth was on providing details of the accounts provided by the State Bank.

The proceedings were delayed because the PTI had filed a writ petition in October 2015 in the Islamabad High Court seeking to restrain the ECP scrutiny of its accounts. The ECP took up the case once again in 2017.

On April 14, IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani rejected the PTI’s writ petition and directed the electoral body to decide the matter in 30 days.

In its petition, the PTI has accused the commission of targeting only the PTI and has sought the court’s directive to the ECP to also decide similar cases against the PML-N, PPP and all other political parties within a month.