Heatwave and Ramzan: Experts recommend diet change

As a heatwave grips, South Asia with temperatures soaring abruptly and the climate change ministry issuing an alert, people who fast regularly in the holy month of Ramzan face a dilemma: how to avoid a heat stroke and lead an active work life with fast.

SAMAA Digital reached out to health experts to seek advice on the issue. Turns out, it is your diet that may help you beat the exacting weather provided you accept a slight change.

The hot weather coincides with the outbreak of diarrhea in Karachi and other Sindh cities and by not putting thought into what you eat, you may put yourself at grave risk.

This is beyond the standard ‘don’t eat chat patty or spicy things’ or ‘maintain food hygiene advice.

The Meteorological Department this week forecasted heatwaves in different cities of Punjab and Sindh in the last week of Ramzan. The Climate Change Ministry under Sherry Rehman on Thursday als issued an alert to provinces.

The weather is expected to be hot and dry in most parts of Sindh till May 2, while coastal areas of Sindh are likely to be partly cloudy and hot and humid.

What not to eat and drink

Dr Umar Sultan, a family physician serving at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC), says that as the temperatures rise in Karachi people should avoid going out between 11am and 5pm.

“Shopping errands could be postponed until the sunset and if you are forced to go out for some reasons during the day, always cover your head,” he said.

“If you feel your body temperature is rising, put a wet cloth on your head, spray cold water on your head, spray it on your face and try to take shelter in a shady place.”

He said people should drink as much water as possible at sehar and iftar. They must avoid using poultry products, fried foods and processed food, and, if possible, eat yogurt at sehar.

Use lassi and lemon water in iftar, avoid drinks purchased from the market as diarrhea is rampant in Sindh at this time, he said.

“If you have symptoms of diarrhea, use ORS immediately and consult your physician,” said Dr Umar.

Speaking to SAMAA Digital, Nutritionist Faiza Khan said that people must be careful in choosing what they eat or drink. Desi drinks can help you avoid health problems but even to desi drinks do not add an excessive amount of sugar, she said.

Faiza Khan said in under hot weather conditions people should avoid excessive consumption of tea or coffee in sehar. Instead, you can drink milk or lassi in sehar and iftar, he said.

Adding basil seeds to sharbat or milk could be especially useful, she says.

Fresh juices can help replenish fluids in your body in summers, Faiza said.