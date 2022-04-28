Thursday, April 28, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  26
Heatwave alert issued to provinces after abrupt temperature rise

Pakistan temperatures likely to rise by 6 to 8 degrees Celsius

Posted: Apr 28, 2022
Photo: Online

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday announced that the ministry had issued a heatwave alert to all the provinces after an abrupt temperature rise that, she said, could harm people’s health and damage crops.

The minister said that a heatwave has hit South Asia with temperatures predicted to soar up to 49-50 degrees Celsius. Therefore, precautionary measures must immediately be taken to prevent casualties and injuries from heat, she said in a series of tweets.

Rehman said that the temperatures in Pakistan were likely to rise by 6 to 8 degrees Celsius which was more than the usual this year.

The heat island effect can be counteracted in the short run by cool center facilities equipped with water and fans and tree shade easily accessible to the public. It is imperative for all stakeholders to help citizens take precautionary actions in time, she added.

March 2022 was the hottest month recorded since 1961, with rainfall being 62% less than normal.

Frequent droughts, heatwaves, rising sea levels, melting glaciers, and warming oceans have alarming effects for climate crisis.

Taking a jibe at the previous PTI government, the federal minister said that “the former government should have taken precautionary measures to deal with the heatwave as international organizations had warned of a severe and prolonged heatwave in the region”.

Here are some ways to stay cool during the heatwave:

  • Don’t go out between 12pm and 3pm when the sun is the strongest
  • Wear loose fitting and lightweight clothing
  • Wear sunscreen and stay in the shade
  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Cover your head (wear a scarf or cap)
  • Use lip balm and eye drops to make sure your lips and eyes don’t get too dry

You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.

Signs to watch out for:

  • Throbbing headache
  • Dizziness and light-headedness
  • Lack of sweating despite the heat
  • Red, hot, and dry skin
  • Muscle weakness or cramps
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Rapid heartbeat
  • Rapid, shallow breathing
  • Behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering
  • Seizures
  • Unconsciousness

If you experience these symptoms, you should visit a hospital.

