Saturday, April 23, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  21
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

President Alvi delays oath of Punjab chief minister-elect

Hamza was expected to be sworn in on Saturday

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 23, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani call on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on April 23, 2022. PHOTO PID

The oath-taking ceremony for Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has been delayed again after President Dr Arif Alvi failed to respond to a summary from the Prime Minister House.

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif was expected to take oath on Saturday evening at around 9pm after the PM House Saturday morning sent a summary to the president for the appointment of a presidential representative who would administer oath to Hamza as the the Lahore High Court had ordered on Friday.

Soon after the summary was sent, reports emerged that the president had appointed Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani as his representative, and that Sanjrani would be travelling to Lahore to administer the oath.

There were also reports that Punjab Governor Sarfraz Cheema — who earlier refused to administer the oath — has been hospitalized due to gastroenteritis.

Sanjrani later met with President Alvi to discuss the issue before his planned departure. There were reports that he had left for Punjab’s capital, but later it emerged that Sanjrani was still in Islamabad as he waited written instructions from the President House.

The president, meanwhile, delayed his response to the summary he received from the PM House and without his response the oath-taking could not go ahead.

SAMAA TV said the oath could be postpone until Monday.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar, who tendered his resignation on March 28 but was asked to continue to work until the election of a new chief minister, was preparing to leave the chief minister house, SAMAA TV Lahore Bureau Chief Naeem Hanif said.

Buzdar would leave the chief minister house as soon as Hamza Shahbaz is sworn in. He will stay in the C&W (communication and works) colony on Canal Road at the residence of his relative, reported Hanif.

Advocate General barred from work

Earlier, Hamza Shahbaz had challenged Cheema’s decision before the Lahore High Court, which on Friday instructed the president to appoint a representative to administer the oath.

Punjab Advocate General Ahmed Owais, however, announced that he would file an intra-court appeal against the LHC ruling.

On Saturday, the Punjab Department of Law and Parliamentary Affairs barred Ahmed Owais from performing his duty as Advocate General Punjab, the Radio Pakistan reported.

It said a notification in this regard has been issued.

More to follow

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Traffic plan for Youm-e-Ali processions on Saturday
Traffic plan for Youm-e-Ali processions on Saturday
Imran Khan did not pay 50% on most expensive gifts
Imran Khan did not pay 50% on most expensive gifts
US welcomes NSC statement ruling out 'foreign conspiracy'
US welcomes NSC statement ruling out ‘foreign conspiracy’
President Alvi delays oath of Punjab chief minister-elect
President Alvi delays oath of Punjab chief minister-elect
Blast at Kunduz mosque leaves 33 dead
Blast at Kunduz mosque leaves 33 dead
Imran Khan says NSC meeting confirmed he wasn't lying
Imran Khan says NSC meeting confirmed he wasn’t lying
Miftah-led Pakistani delegation holds talks with IMF
Miftah-led Pakistani delegation holds talks with IMF
Malir authorities warn people of property scam
Malir authorities warn people of property scam
Three soldiers martyred in cross border attack from Afghanistan
Three soldiers martyred in cross border attack from Afghanistan
Petroleum prices must be raised to revive IMF program: Miftah
Petroleum prices must be raised to revive IMF program: Miftah
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.