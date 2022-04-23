President Alvi delays oath of Punjab chief minister-elect

The oath-taking ceremony for Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has been delayed again after President Dr Arif Alvi failed to respond to a summary from the Prime Minister House.

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif was expected to take oath on Saturday evening at around 9pm after the PM House Saturday morning sent a summary to the president for the appointment of a presidential representative who would administer oath to Hamza as the the Lahore High Court had ordered on Friday.

Soon after the summary was sent, reports emerged that the president had appointed Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani as his representative, and that Sanjrani would be travelling to Lahore to administer the oath.

There were also reports that Punjab Governor Sarfraz Cheema — who earlier refused to administer the oath — has been hospitalized due to gastroenteritis.

Sanjrani later met with President Alvi to discuss the issue before his planned departure. There were reports that he had left for Punjab’s capital, but later it emerged that Sanjrani was still in Islamabad as he waited written instructions from the President House.

The president, meanwhile, delayed his response to the summary he received from the PM House and without his response the oath-taking could not go ahead.

SAMAA TV said the oath could be postpone until Monday.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar, who tendered his resignation on March 28 but was asked to continue to work until the election of a new chief minister, was preparing to leave the chief minister house, SAMAA TV Lahore Bureau Chief Naeem Hanif said.

Buzdar would leave the chief minister house as soon as Hamza Shahbaz is sworn in. He will stay in the C&W (communication and works) colony on Canal Road at the residence of his relative, reported Hanif.

Advocate General barred from work

Earlier, Hamza Shahbaz had challenged Cheema’s decision before the Lahore High Court, which on Friday instructed the president to appoint a representative to administer the oath.

Punjab Advocate General Ahmed Owais, however, announced that he would file an intra-court appeal against the LHC ruling.

On Saturday, the Punjab Department of Law and Parliamentary Affairs barred Ahmed Owais from performing his duty as Advocate General Punjab, the Radio Pakistan reported.

It said a notification in this regard has been issued.

More to follow