Hamza Shahbaz becomes Punjab CM

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz has taken oath as 21st Punjab chief minister, hours after the governor restored his predecessor Usman Buzdar after rejecting his resignation.

The oath was administered by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in a ceremony held at Governor House.

Ashraf was nominated by the Lahore High Court (LHC) Thursday to administer the oath to Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz.

Justice Jawad Hassan, who heard the petition, remarked that it had now become a question of the judiciary’s honor. He said no one should have the courage to defy court orders.

The ceremony was attended by PML-N Vice President, federal ministers and other party leaders.

Security was beefed up around the Governor House before the ceremony. Police and Rangers contingent were deployed around the building.

Addressing the media at the Governor House after taking the oath, Shahbaz thanked PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

He said Pakistan’s biggest province was embroiled in a constitutional crisis for the past one one.

“[Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry] Pervaiz Elahi violated the constitution and law,” said Shahbaz.

He added that the PTI government turned the constitution into a joke. However, this was a joke on 120m people of Punjab, said Shahbaz.

He said former PM Imran Khan ego was so inflated that it even dwarfed the Constitution.

“Had the Supreme Court not opened at 12am, the country would have turned into a banana republic,” he said.

Shahbaz’s cabinet

SAMAA TV’s Asim Naseer has reported Shahbaz has finalized names for his cabinet ministers who will take oath in two phases.

In the first phase, members of PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will take oath within 24 hours.

Naseer reported PML-N’s Malik Ahmed Khan is expected to take charge as the law minister, Khawaja Salman Rafique will be appointed minister for specialized health and Khawaja Imran Nazir as health minister.

Saif ul Mulook Khokhar, Manshaullah Butt, Rana Mashood, Zeeshan Rafique Butt, Samiullah Khan, Jehangir Khanzada and other PML-N leaders will also take the oath.

Hassan Murtaza and two other leaders from PPP will also be added to the cabinet in the first phase.

In the second phase, independent members and dissident PTI members who voted for Shahbaz will be added to the cabinet.

Governor restores Buzdar

Earlier, Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema rejected Usman Buzdar’s resignation after raising constitutional objection.

Subsequently, he restored Buzdar and his cabinet.

Rejecting the resignation, the governor reasoned that it contravenes the sub-section 8 of Article 130 of the Constitution.

In his letter to Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the governor said Buzdar sent his resignation to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, while per the constitution, it should be addressed to the governor.

“As per the mentioned provision of the Constitution, a resignation of the Chief Minister to be valid must meet the mentioned prerequisites (a) the Chief Minister has to address a hand written letter of resignation (b) it must be addressed to the Governor i.i Punjab and (c) the effect thereof has to be resignation from his office.” Cheema said in his letter.

Shahbaz elected CM

Shahbaz was elected chief minister April 16 in a Punjab Assembly session that saw government and opposition lawmakers attack each other and police, in an unprecedented move, entering the assembly hall to briefly detain PTI MPAs.

He received 197 votes, while his rival, Pakistan Muslim League-Q’s (PML-Q) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi got one vote.

The session was boycotted by PML-Q and PTI’s pro-Elahi members, but PTI dissidents participated in the voting and many of them voted for Shahbaz, who got 11 votes above the simple majority of 186 required for the election.