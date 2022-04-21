Hamza sees ‘good terms’ with Aleem Khan

Punjab Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shahbaz reached dissident PTI member Aleem Khan’s residence in Lahore to thank Punjab’s senior leader for his support and said the two have established a “good relation” in the last few days.

The two leaders were addressing the media after the Iftar dinner in Lahore. “Aleem Khan parted his ways [from PTI] because of the devastation and corruption [it did] in the past four years in the [Punjab] province,” Hamza said.

He said the PML-N has “torn the revenge paper” but the law would definitely take its course against those who made a ruckus in the Punjab Assembly.

“You have all seen how goons in disguise of security were being asked to enter the assembly and violated the law and assembly protocols,” the CM-elect said. “I am thankful to the media who exposed Pervaiz Elahi’s actions instructing the goons.”

“Imran Khan’s rigidness has extended the National Assembly session for hours but the Constitution won. This ego and revenge will end everything and this is what happening with PTI.”

He also lamented the fact that the biggest province – Punjab – has been deprived of its chief for three weeks. “I pledged to work hard to serve humanity once I’ll take the oath,” he added.

The dissident PTI member Aleem Khan thanked Hamza Shahbaz and his supporters for paying a visit to his residence. “I am hopeful for good days that would have a government which will serve masses,” he said.

“A competent government which can bring development projects for the public and delivers them,” Khan added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.