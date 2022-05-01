Sunday, May 1, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  29
Petrol price remains unchanged

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2022 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Posted: Apr 30, 2022 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

The federal government has issued a notification to announce petroleum prices for the next fortnight.

The prices of petroleum products have been kept unchanged on the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government said.

The prime minister has rejected the proposal of Oil ang Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) for an increase in the prices of petroleum products and has directed to maintain the prices at the current level “so as not to burden the consumers with the hike,” Finance Division said in a statement.

The PMLN-led government has come under increasing pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to increase petroleum development levy and taxes on petrol and diesel and to end subsidies.

