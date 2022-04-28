Govt demands speaker immediately convene Punjab Assembly session

Hours after Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi unilaterally postponed a session of the house when a no-confidence motion against the deputy speaker was to be voted on, the government on Thursday demanded that Elahi immediately convene a session of the house and hold voting.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore on Thursday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Deputy Secretary Atta Tarar said that they were ready to vote on the no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari because they have completed their count of MPAs.

He went on to accuse Elahi of violating the laws and the Constitution. He added that because Elahi has not been elected as the chief minister of the province, “a defeated man is trying to save himself from the no-trust motion”.