Govt amends ECL rules, around 3,000 to benefit immediately

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that government has amended rules on the Exist Control List (ECL) and the around 3,000 people would immediately have their names removed from the no-fly list.

At a press briefing on Friday, the interior minister said that the Exist Control List (ECL) and NAB were used for pressurizing people into submission, but the current government would not resort to such tactics.

He said a committee led by Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar had drafted new rules on the ECL and the federal cabinet had approved them. Under the new rules, the names placed on the ECL would be deleted automatically after the passage of 120 if the government failed to allow a hearing to the affected person.

At the moment, over 4,836 people are on the ECL and with the amendment around 3,000 of them would immediately benefit from the new rules, he said.

People facing charges of terrorism and involved in “cheating the public” would not benefit from the new rules, the interior minister said.

Sanaullah said that there is another list knows as PNIL and around 30,000 people are on it. The government has also decided to review the list and would make decision within 30 days, he said.

The interior minister also told reporters that former Prime Minister Imran Khan would be provided security at the same level his secretary Azam Khan had recommended in the final days of his government.

He said the role of media is important for the development of the country and it will be kept informed about key government decisions.