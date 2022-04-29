Former NA deputy speaker Qasim Suri attacked at Islamabad restaurant

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Suri said that he was at the restaurant for Sehri with his friends when some unknown people came and attacked us. There were people sitting around including women, he said.

Former deputy speaker said that this a corrupt government – a government goons – who have come after accepting the slavery of the US. They think they would do hooliganism and misbehaved with people in restaurants, the way public reacted forced them to flee, he said.

The attack on Suri comes just hours after Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti, Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, were hackled by Pakistani pilgrims at Masjid-e-Nabawi on Thursday.

Bugti is the lone MNA of JWP. He was elected from NA-259 Dera Bugti.

Earlier this month, Dissident PTI member Noor Alam Khan and PPP’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar assaulted an elderly man at a private hotel in Islamabad.

Noor Alam with PPP leaders Nadeem Afzal Chan, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, and Faisal Karim Kundi was attending an Iftar party where an elderly man hurled abuses at the dissident PTI member.

According to SAMAA TV’s Abbas Shabbir, the elderly man abused the politicians and accused them of “selling vote” which sparked the heated exchange between them.

The politicians lost their cool and assaulted the elderly man. Khokhar, however, claims that the man which is being said to be a PTI worker threw a glass first on Noor Alam.