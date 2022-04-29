Friday, April 29, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  27
Forensic experts identify bodies of KU attack victims

Students hold solidarity demo

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 29, 2022 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Three Chinese nationals and their driver were killed in the suicide attack on Tuesday, April 27, 2022. Photo: Online

Sindh Forensic DNA and Serology Laboratory (SFDL), University of Karachi, has identified the bodies of a Pakistani and three Chinese nationals who were killed in the suicide bomb attack in the University of Karachi.

On Tuesday, a female suicide bomber targeted the van carrying Chinese faculty members of the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi as the van drove them from the hostel to the institute.

The spokesperson of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, on Friday stated that the samples from four dead bodies were submitted by the police authorities late night Tuesday, along with the reference sample of the Pakistani driver.

Since the family members of Chinese victims were not available for reference samples, the SFDL team guided and assisted the police authorities in collecting antemortem samples for comparison to avoid any delay, the spokesperson said in a statement.

“Following the direction of Dr Iqbal Choudhary, Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, and COMSTECH Coordinator-General, working on the samples was immediately started, and all the analyses were completed and reports were generated within 26 hours,” the spokesperson said.

Students hold solidarity demo

Meanwhile, the students of Karachi University held a demonstration near the Confucius Institute on Friday to express solidarity with the Chinese faculty members.

The students chanted “Pak-China friendship Zindabad” in the Mandarin language as they held placards in their hands.

