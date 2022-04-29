Friday, April 29, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  27
Fighting terrorism shared responsibility of international community: China

'Evil acts will be severely punished'

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 29, 2022 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Friday said that fighting terrorism is a shared responsibility of the international community, calling for coordination and cooperation to combat terrorism, news agency Xinhua reported.

Zhao made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on the UN Security Council on Thursday condemning the terrorist attack in the University of Karachi, which claimed the lives of three Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver.

A press statement from the council expressed deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the governments of Pakistan and China, while underlining the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.

The statement also urged all states to actively cooperate with the governments of Pakistan and China, as well as all other relevant authorities in this effort.

Zhao said the press statement reflects the strong indignation and severe condemnation of the terrorist act by the international community.

“Justice will not be absent, and evil acts will be severely punished,” Zhao said, emphasizing that terrorism is a common enemy of all mankind, and combating terrorism is the shared responsibility of the international community.

He called on all parties to strengthen coordination and cooperation, take all possible measures to combat terrorism, and jointly maintain world peace and tranquility.

