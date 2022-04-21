Thirty-four member federal cabinet takes oath

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s 34-member federal cabinet has taken oath in a ceremony at President House.

The oath was administered by acting President Sadiq Sanjarani as President Arif Alvi has excused himself from administering the oath citing his ill health.

Three ministers of state and 31 federal minister took the oath. The cabinet comprises fourteen members from PMLN, nine from PPP, four from JUI-F, two from MQM-P, and one each from JWP and PML-Q.

BNP-Mengal’s Akhtar Mengal refused to take oath in protest against the Chagi incident.

PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who was slated to become foreign minister, has not taken oath, though Hina Rabbani Khar has been sworn in a state minister.

The following details about federal minister have emerged so far. Portfolios are being notified and added to the list below.

Some of the minister have already taken charge of their ministries.

PAKISTAN MUSLIM LEAGUE-NAWAZ

1. Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA — Defence

2. Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, MNA — Planning and Development and Special Initiatives

3. Rana Sana Ullah Khan. MNA — Interior

4. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, MNA

5. Rana Tanveer Hussain, MNA — Education and Professional Training

6. Khurrum Dastagir Khan, MNA —

7. Marriyum Aurangzeb, MNA — Information and Broadcasting

8. Khawaja Saad Rafique, MNA — Railways and Aviation

9. Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, MNA

10. Murtaza Javed Abbasi. MNA — Parliamentary Affairs

11. Azam Nazeer Tarar, Senator — Law

12. Miftah Ismail — Finance

PAKISTAN PEOPLE’S PARTY

13. Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, MNA — Water Resources

14. Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA — Trade and Commerce

15. Sherry Rehman, Senator — Climate Change

16. Abdul Qadir Patel, MNA — National Health

17. Shazia Marri, MNA — Poverty Alleviation

18. Syed Murtaza Mahmud, MNA — Industries

19. Sajid Hussain Turi, MNA — Overseas Pakistanis

20. Ehsaan-ur-Rehman Mazari, MNA — Human Rights

21. Abid Hussain Bhayo, MNA — Privatization

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl

22. Asad Mahmood, MNA — Communication

23. Abdul Wasay, MNA — Housing

24. Mufti Abdul Shakoor, MNA — Religious Affair

25. Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Senator — States and Frontier Regions (Safron)

MUTTAHIDA QAUMI MOVEMENT

26. Syed Aminul Haque, MNA — Information Technology

27. Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Senator — Maritime Affairs

BALOCHISTAN AWAMI PARTY

28. Muhammad Israr Tareen, MNA — Defence Production

JAMHOORI WATAN PARTY

29. Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, MNA — Narcotics Controls

PAKISTAN MUSLIM LEAGUE-Q

30. Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNA — Food Security

MINISTERS OF STATE

1. Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, MNA – PML-N — State Minister Finance

2. Hina Rabbani Khar, MNA – PPP — State Minister Foreign Affairs

3. Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, MNA – PML-N

Advisors

The formation of the cabinet had been a topic of intense discussion as the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif failed to build a consensus among the allies for a week. This delayed the cabinet’s formation by eight days.

The cabinet is likely to be expanded in the coming days.

SAMAA TV’s Abbas Shabbir has reported that Awn Chaudhry, who was once a close aide of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, is being inducted in the cabinet as an adviser.

PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira and PML-N’s Amir Muqam will also be made advisers.

Chaudhry is part of the Tareen group, which include PTI members in the National and Punjab Assemblies. The group is led by Jahangir Khan Tareen.