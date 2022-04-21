After maiden cabinet meeting, govt vows to stabilize the rupee

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday held the first meeting of his cabinet, a day after it was sworn in.

After the meeting, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced that the government would stabilize the rupee and it would not further depreciate.

The cabinet in its maiden meeting recommended removing the name of Ismail from the Exit Control List (ECL). He is immediately traveling to the United States to hold talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

To review the ECL related laws, the government has formed a committee comprising trade, law and communication minister.

It also approved the appointment of of Tahir Rai as FIA director general.

The cabinet was briefed about the economic and law and order situation of the country. During the briefing it was revealed that inflation has increased from 3.9% in 2018 to 10.8% in 2022, SAMAA TV reported.

According to the documents presented during the meeting, around 3.5 million people were jobless in 2018. This has increased to 9.5 in 2022.

In April and May, the subsidy on petroleum products cost the exchequer Rs67 billion, the cabinet was told.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told his cabinet members to roll up their sleeves to meet the challenges of inflation, unemployment, poverty and load-shedding, for turning the desperation into an opportunity of progress and public relief, the state media reporterd.

“I call this a war cabinet as we are fighting against inflation, unemployment and poverty which we inherited from the previous government. The previous government had badly failed,” he remarked.

Three to four months required

Addressing a press briefing after the cabinet meeting, Miftah Ismail waved a “letter” to reporters claiming it was the proof of PTI’s incompetence and mismanagement and he will share it with them.

He then read out from the paper the numbers on growth and inflation.

The minister said it was difficult to say if Imran Khan’s government was more corrupt than being incompetent or vice versa.

The finance minister said that the government could not continue the subsidy on petrol and diesel because it would cost Rs96 billion for May and June, a hefty amount which, he said, was double the money spent on running the entire government. Rs52 on diesel and Rs21 on petrol are being paid in subsidy, he said.

However, he also said that government would stabilize the rupee to reduce prices, instead of “crying like the previous government.”

He said three to four months were required to stabilize the economy as long terms policies were needed.

Miftah said the rupee, which, according to him, lost its value by Rs68 under Khan, would not depreciate further.

He also said the new government will revive the IMF programme and he was leaving for the United States tonight (Wednesday night).

The finance minister said that the Imran Khan government increased debt by 900 per cent and did not repay “a single dollar” nor did it construct a single school. Imran Khan and Buzdar only inaugurated plaques, he said.

Miftah Ismail claimed that under Khan

Text collection dropped from 11 percent to 9 percent

SNGPL faced losses of Rs200 billion

For the first time the natural gas sector accumulated circular debt, which was non-existent earlier

At least 140,000 tons of urea was smuggled out of Pakistan

The food inflation rose to 17.3 per cent

Khan government allowed the export of wheat.

The finance minister said that PML-N led government would investigate why Khan allowed wheat exports when the commodity was needed back home.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that reducing inflation was the top priority of the cabinet and the prime minister was working on it.

She claimed the country was subjected to “economic terrorism” in the past four years.

The government would not use no-fly lists to seek vengeance, though the previous cabinet should have been put on the ECL, she said.