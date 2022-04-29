Friday, April 29, 2022  | 1443  Ramadan  27
News

Fawad says no PTI worker involved in Masjid-e-Nabwi incident

Demands terrorism charges against people who attacked Suri

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 29, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Apr 29, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry Friday said that no PTI worker was involved in the incident that took place in Masjid-e-Nabwi on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters at Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence in Islamabad, Chaudhry said that while PTI workers were not involved in the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident, people who attacked Qasim Suri in Islamabad had been identified and they must be charged with terrorism.

“Carrying guns and attacking someone in Islamabad is unacceptable. The courts should take notice of this matter,” he said.

Suri was attacked a Shahzain Bugti’s supporters at an Islamabad restaurant shortly after Bugti and Marriyum Aurangzeb were booed at by a group of Pakistani pilgrims in Masjid-e-Nabwi Thursday night.

The former information minister said that the biggest reason for polarization in the country is the attitude of the Election Commission. A new Chief Election Commissioner should be appointed and new elections should be announced, he said.

Fawad also said that the election commission should have punished Yousaf Raza Gilani like his sons in a case involving a leaked video that shows Gilani’s son instructing PTI MPs on whom to vote in Senate elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday announced the verdict reserved in the case, absolving Gilani and declaring that he would remain a Senator.

